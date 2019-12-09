The Mount Pleasant Police Department has increased its presence at all town schools following a threatening social media post referencing Wando High School.
The police is working with the FBI in the case, said spokesman Christopher Rosier.
Officers received calls overnight from in state and out of state in reference to a threatening social media post referencing Wando High.
Local and federal authorities have been working the case throughout the morning.
"We will continue to work this case throughout the day and keep our community updated," Rosier said.