Mount Pleasant police deputy chief retires after 32 years in law enforcement

A veteran Mount Pleasant police leader retired Friday after 32 years in law enforcement.

Deputy Chief Stan Gragg had been with the Mount Pleasant Police Department since 1989 and served as deputy chief since 2013, police said.

Gragg, a Navy veteran, started his law enforcement career with the North Charleston Police Department in January 1989 and joined the Mount Pleasant department in November of that year in the aftermath of Hurricane Hugo, according to the Moultrie News.

During his career with the town, Gragg implemented Mount Pleasant's first Citizens Police Academy, led the department's accreditation process, served as a public information officer and was involved with the Special Olympics, police said.