Mount Pleasant Police Department

After allegedly trespassing on the Carolina Park Academy campus on Wednesday, a man told a school employee he "just might" carry out a shooting, Mount Pleasant police said.

Around 4 p.m., the man was spotted on school grounds and subsequently told he was on private property, said Inspector Chip Googe, an agency spokesman.

"It's not like I'm gonna shoot a bunch of kids," the man replied, according to Googe, but followed with "I just might."

The man was arrested and charged with disturbing schools, a misdemeanor offense that — for non-students — carries with it up to one year behind bars and a fine of up to $2,000. Known as "disturbing schools," an addition to the 1919 law last year specified that the law applied to students who threaten to kill or seriously injure another. 

For students guilty of the offense, there is no clear punishment and instead relies on the state's Commission on Prosecution, an agency that backs South Carolina prosecutors. 

Last month in Columbia, a former Cardinal Newman student, 16, was arrested for threatening to shoot up his school. While that short video was made May 21 and sent to 13 other teens through a group text, it wasn’t discovered until after the juvenile made two other videos July 13 that a parent saw and then alerted authorities.

Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.

