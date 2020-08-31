Mount Pleasant poised to vote on mask-wearing requirement in all retail stores

MOUNT PLEASANT — Emergency rules that required masks in grocery stores, pharmacies and the town's municipal buildings expired over the weekend, and now the town is considering new rules that would extend to all retail businesses.

Aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, the proposed face-covering regulation would apply to anyone entering a restaurant, bar, grocery store, retail store, salon, barbershop, pharmacy or town building within town boundaries.

The rule would greatly expand where masks are required in the town, by adding all retail stores. Masks have been required in restaurants statewide since Aug. 3 under Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order.

While the town's potential regulation would be broader, it would also have numerous exemptions and a penalty of just $25, or $100 for business employees, for violations.

The town had been considering making violations a criminal misdemeanor, but a Town Council committee recommended against that on Monday.

“I think making it a harsher penalty, a misdemeanor, is going too far," said Councilwoman Guang Ming Whitley, who supports extending the requirement to all retail stores.

Exemptions to the town's proposed mask requirements would include anyone age 12 or younger and anyone who is unable to safely wear a face covering "due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others."

The wording says no one would be required to disclose the nature of their health condition as they qualify for an exemption.

A special City Council meeting is scheduled at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall for a vote on the proposed rules. A two-thirds majority — six of the nine council members or two-thirds of those present — would be needed to approve the change.

When Mount Pleasant Town Council approved its previous regulations in June it was a close vote, with six in favor, two opposed and one absent.

Since then, McMaster has urged municipalities to pass mask requirements; dozens of towns and cities have done so.

In the city of Charleston, masks are required in restaurants and retail businesses, and outside when 6 feet of social distancing is not an option. Violating the rules can result in a $100 fine, or more for repeat offenses.

Mount Pleasant Councilman Gary Santos, who voted against the town's mask requirement in June, said Monday he's undecided on how he will vote Tuesday. Santos noted that council passed a non-binding resolution asking residents to wear masks, and he said people have been doing that.

Santos said he's not sure the town needs to require something that people seem to be doing voluntarily and has been opposed to the idea of making non-compliance a misdemeanor.

Councilwoman Kathy Landing, who cast the other vote against the town's previous mask requirement, said she also hasn't decided how she'll vote Tuesday but is leaning against requiring them. Like Santos, she said the town's resolution encouraging mask-wearing appears to have been effective.

Last week, the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control said municipalities with a face covering requirement saw a 43 percent decrease in new COVID-19 cases during the five weeks since ordinances were enacted, while municipalities without such rules saw a small increase.