MOUNT PLEASANT — South Carolina's fourth-largest city is poised to make its ban on disposable plastic and foam products even tougher, by prohibiting food service providers from giving plastic straws, drink lids or cutlery to customers.
The rules Town Council approved in April, to take effect in April 2019, say that food providers can give those items to customers "upon request." Councilman Jim Owens said businesses found the rules confusing, and prohibiting the items instead of allowing them on request should clear things up.
"It strengthens our ordinance and what we set out to do," said Owens, who championed the ban on single-use plastic bags, foam take-out containers and other items. "For the most part, local vendors are gearing up."
Some local businesses, as well as national chains, have already made plans to eliminate plastic straws, with most switching to paper straws. Drink lids could be another challenge, but with the European Union planning to ban plastic straws and drink lids by 2021, several companies are working on alternatives.
In June, David Miller, a partner in The Kickin’ Chicken restaurant group, compared banning plastic straws to an earlier ban on indoor smoking. “It seems more popular to not have them than to have them," he said.
Owens said he's confident Town Council will approve the change at its Sept. 11 meeting. Tuesday, the four council members on the Public Services Committee agreed to recommend it.
"This is more of a clarification than anything else," said Councilwoman Kathy Landing, who had cast the lone vote against the ban in April.
No business owners or representatives, or members of the public, made comments on the issue during the brief meeting. In multiple meetings this year, opposition to the "environmentally acceptable packaging and products" ordinance has been muted.
Town Council received a standing ovation April 16 after voting 8-1 to approve the ban. The rules were prompted by concerns about non-biodegradable disposable packaging littering area marshes, creeks and the ocean, and harming aquatic life including sea turtles.
Mount Pleasant is the largest municipality to adopt such a ban. Several barrier island communities, including Isle of Palms and Folly Beach, previously had adopted bans on plastic bags and other materials.
Earlier this year, state lawmakers, at the urging of national conservative policy groups, made a failed attempt at blocking Mount Pleasant and other municipalities from approving such bans.
“When we passed this ordinance, we did tell the public we would look at it and make amendments over the year," Councilman Kevin Cunnane said.
The ban targets single-use plastic bags, which businesses would be barred from providing, as well as polystyrene/plastic foam products, such as Styrofoam. When the ban takes effect, businesses would not be allowed to sell, rent or provide such products, including cups, plates, bowls, clamshells and ice chests.
Exceptions are allowed for encapsulated foam products, such as surfboards and life preservers. There are also exceptions for foam meat trays, construction products and medical supplies, and plastic bags used for dry-cleaning, newspapers, bulk food items, frozen foods, meat, fish, flowers, and unwrapped prepared foods and baked goods.