Mount Pleasant plans to designate dozens of homes, buildings as historic, some from 1960s

MOUNT PLEASANT — More than three dozen buildings in the Old Village, including some built as recently as 1969, could soon be designated as historic structures by the town.

They include town-owned Alhambra Hall on Middle Street and the one-story commercial buildings that include Pitt Street Pharmacy.

But the majority are private homes and some are just over 50 years old.

While few 50-year-old people would like to be told they are old enough to be considered historic, that is the national standard for historic districts and buildings.

For the 38 structures that could be designated historic at a Jan. 12 Town Council meeting, the designation is not just an honorary title. Historic structures have more rules and regulations about their appearance, from major changes and additions to the style of fences, but they can also get substantial federal tax credits for appropriate renovations.

None of the homes and buildings proposed for the historic designation would have qualified under the town's previous rules, which only considered those built before 1936. Last year the town's rules were changed to a rolling 50-year-old standard.

"You didn’t have the ability to add things as structures aged" under the old rules, said Jeff Ulma, director of the town's Department of Planning, Land Use and Neighborhoods. “Alhambra Hall wouldn’t make it if it were left at 1936."

A section of the town's Old Village, the small part of modern-day Mount Pleasant that was once the entire town, has been a historic district listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1973.

It's part of a 37-block area from Shem Creek to the marsh across from Sullivan's Island that's governed by special zoning rules administered by a town commission. It functions somewhat like a subdivision homeowners' association or Charleston's Board of Architectural Review.

The Old Village Historic District Commission was in the news a year ago when one member unsuccessfully sought to restrict the use of inflatable holiday yard decorations.

The commission's name has changed since then, to the Historic District Preservation Commission.

The town's rule change to the 50-year historic standard allowed for historic designation consideration of 158 structures and associated buildings within the historic district. After staff reviews and public meetings, 38 made the cut for a public hearing and Town Council vote in January.

“Folks took the job seriously," Ulma said. “It’s about the continuity of the (historic) district.”

A home designated historic would not be added to the national register, but would be subject to the town's special zoning rules for historic properties. Demolishing a historic home requires special permission, which is difficult to obtain, and approvals are needed for changes to its appearance.

The financial perk for owner-occupants of historic homes is a state tax credit for rehabilitating historic properties.

A Mount Pleasant staff summary prepared for Town Council explains that "taxpayers who rehabilitate their owner-occupied residence may be eligible to subtract 25 percent of the costs of many expensive repairs and renovations from their state income taxes. To be eligible you must own and live in the building or a portion of the building that will be rehabilitated and the building must be listed as contributing to the historic district or, determined by the State Historic Preservation Office to be eligible for individual listing in the National Register."