Mount Pleasant plans 50 percent hike in annual stormwater fee to address flooding

MOUNT PLEASANT — With tens of millions of dollars in drainage improvement work planned in the Old Village, the town plans to phase in a 50 percent increase in stormwater fees to help pay the tab.

Annual stormwater fees apply to all properties in Mount Pleasant, from houses to shopping centers to golf courses. Most homeowners paid $60 in 2020, but the base fee would gradually rise to $90 by 2030 under the town's plan.

However, the fee increase also comes with a new rate structure that ties the stormwater fee to the size of homes. The reasoning is that larger homes cover more ground and create more stormwater runoff.

So, the base fee would increase slightly this year and next, then jump to $79.55 for 2023, continuing with a series of small increases until it reaches $90 in 2030. But that fee is reduced by 25 percent for homes of 1,300 square feet or less, and increased by 50 percent for those larger than 3,300 square feet.

“I personally don’t like to see us raise any fees or taxes, but this is one that actually makes it more equitable," Councilwoman Kathy Landing said at the July 13 Town Council Meeting.

Right now, homes of any size pay $60 annually. Under the new rates, owners of the smallest category of homes would see lower rates for several years, because of the new 25 percent discount, before eventually paying more than they do now.

Here's what homeowners would pay in 2030:

A home 1,300 square feet or less: $67.50

A home between 1,301 and 3,300 square feet: $90.00

A home larger than 3,300 square feet: $135.00

For large commercial properties, the fee increase could amount to thousands of dollars. For example, a 12-acre business property in an "Areawide Business" zone would pay $3,599 this year, rising to $5,399 in 2030 under the plan.

The new fee structure was approved unanimously by Town Council but won't be certain until a final vote at a future meeting, expected August 10. A public hearing was held but no one offered comments on the revised fees.

Councilman Howard Chapman said it's important that the town have a strong stormwater program.

“I very much recommend this approval," he said.

Mount Pleasant has been discussing an increase in the fee since at least 2017, primarily due to the estimated $55 million cost of planned drainage improvements in the Old Village.

In 2020, the town increased its property tax for the same reason.

“We didn’t choose to inherit drainage problems,” said Mayor Will Haynie, at the Sept. 25, 2020, meeting where the property tax increase was approved.

To reduce stormwater flooding, the town has also imposed restrictions on the portion of a property in certain parts of town that can be covered by impervious surfaces such a roofs and driveways.