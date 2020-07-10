Mount Pleasant ordered to pay more than $2.6 million in Shem Creek garage lawsuit

MOUNT PLEASANT — Four years after refusing to seek a compromise with the developer of a parking garage near Shem Creek, the town has lost the resulting lawsuit and been ordered to pay more than $2.6 million, plus legal costs.

Shem Creek Development Group had offered in 2016 to settle for $1.75 million, but Town Council refused, and also voted unanimously to not consider any other proposals. The company, managed by Tex Small and Tyler Flesch, built the parking garage and office building at the heart of the dispute.

The dispute arose after the town backed out of a deal to subsidize the development of public parking spaces in the building at Coleman Boulevard and Mill Street. The town originally encouraged the parking garage as a way to ease parking at Shem Creek, but later opposed it due to resident opposition and a change in elected leadership.

In the court case, Town Administrator Eric DeMoura testified the Shem Creek garage has been the most controversial project he's seen during his tenure, Circuit Court Judge Maite Murphy wrote in her order awarding damages to Shem Creek Development earlier this week.

The settlement would not be covered by the town's insurance, DeMoura said Friday. There's been no decision on whether to file an appeal.

“Yes, we’re aware of the verdict, and certainly respect the decision of Judge Murphy," he said. “Town Council will be discussing the next steps at their meeting Tuesday night in executive session."

Brandon Gaskins represented the developers, who he said "refused to be bullied" by what he described as a small but powerful group opposed to the parking garage. The outspoken nonprofit Save Shem Creek Corp was not a party to the lawsuit.

Gaskins said that as a lawyer, he's pleased with the outcome, "but as a resident and taxpayer of Mount Pleasant, I'm disappointed that town officials allowed it to go this far. Over the past five years the town had multiple opportunities to resolve this matter and avoid this result."

The dispute stems from a 2013 deal negotiated when Billy Swails was mayor in which Mount Pleasant agreed to pay $2.77 million over 15 years if SCDG’s building included parking the public could use on nights and weekends.

The idea was that the town would pay for garage parking to be available to the public in the privately owned building, rather than following Charleston's example and building a municipal parking garage. A study had concluded a town-owned garage would be a money-loser, partly because the restaurant-driven demand for parking was mostly on evenings and weekends.

Sharing parking with the planned office building was seen as a solution, and a 276-space garage was planned. The town in 2013 agreed to pay $185,000 yearly for 15 years for public access to some of the parking during the day, and all of the parking on weeknights and weekends.

However, the building became a flashpoint in the clash over visions for the town's growth. The Save Shem Creek group solidified around opposition to the garage and office building, and became influential through a series of Town Council and mayoral elections.

By 2015, Mount Pleasant had become the South Carolina municipality facing the most lawsuits over development issues.

After turning hostile to the office and garage development, the town made changes to development regulations that reduced the size of the parking garage, allowing fewer spaces than anticipated in the town's $2.77 million payment agreement. In February 2015, the town rejected a proposal to pay a reduced yearly amount of $163,000 to reflect the reduced number of spaces, and Town Council voted to reject any alternative proposal.

Murphy in her order wrote that although the project site needed to be maximized to create the desired number of parking spaces, "the town drafted and pursued an amendment to the zoning code that intentionally reduced the usable area of the project site, without providing any direct notice to SCDG."

The result was a parking garage with 234 spaces, rather than 276, with 117 available to the public. The town approved that development plan, then in late 2014 informed SCDG that it did not include enough parking spaces to meet the license agreement with the town.

The parking garage opened in 2017, and the lawsuit over payments from the town was filed that year.

Murphy concluded that the town breached its agreement with the developers, and acted in bad faith by taking actions to prevent development of the garage it had agreed to partly lease.