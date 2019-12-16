For her entire life, Lexi Gravino said she has witnessed her older brother Zach's unconditional love for everyone. He treats everybody the same, regardless of their background.

It's this kind of love that inspired her to write her first children's book earlier this year titled "Spread the Love."

“Zach will always be my greatest inspiration," she said. “He just has such a happy-go-lucky attitude.”

This all started back when Gravino was an undergraduate student at the University of South Carolina. She was assigned to write a paper in a speech class on someone who inspired her. She ended up choosing her Zach, who has Down syndrome.

When growing up, Zach could get along with anybody, she said. He would go to crying babies and try to help comfort them. Even though he has a simplistic nature, she said he just has a magnetic gravitational pull to people around him.

Their mother Amy agrees.

"He definitely loves unconditionally," Amy said.

Whenever Amy asks Zach who his best friend is, he says he loves all of them. When she asks him if he likes something, he says he likes them all. She said he is always the person to tell her how great dinner was or that she looks pretty.

“He’s a very positive person," Amy said. “There’s a lot that we can learn from him.”

And that was mainly what Lexi's paper on Zach was centered on. When she presented it to her speech professor, it was his reaction that convinced her that doing a children's book wouldn't be such a bad idea. It was something she had always wanted to do.

After her presentation, she said her professor had tears in his eyes and even later presented the paper to his wife.

With the help of her mother as an editor, Lexi went on to write, illustrate and publish "Spread the Love" in March. It is available for $11.99 through Amazon.

The story follows a love meter in the town of Mount Pleasant that is running low. The people in the town are lacking qualities such as compassion, joy and forgiveness. To fill the love meter back up, the people have to show more of the things they lack.

By the end of the story, Lexi said, she hopes people walk away with the message of inclusion and acceptance. Though the book is for children, she believes adults can learn from it.

Lexi, who is now a graduate student at the College of Charleston, ultimately wants everyone to realize they are more alike than they are different.

“There is so much you can learn from folks who are not like you," she said. “Remember, we are all human beings.”