Mount Pleasant names department veteran as new chief of police

MOUNT PLEASANT — The town of Mount Pleasant has named a department veteran as its newest chief of police.

After 32 years on the force, Chief Carl Ritchie announced his retirement in January. Town leaders expect Deputy Chief Mark Arnold to continue Ritchie's commitment to community policing.

Arnold has spent the entirety of his 25-year career with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, rising from patrol duties to the department's head of career development and accreditation. He graduated from The Citadel, Charleston Southern University, the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy and the Department of Homeland Security Leadership Academy.

“I am honored by the opportunity to further serve the town of Mount Pleasant, and a police department I have dedicated my professional career to promoting,” Arnold said.