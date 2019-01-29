Charleston County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested a Mount Pleasant music store owner after two of his former students alleged he sexually assaulted them when they were teenagers.
Jesse Wayne Judy, 37, owner of Jesse and Friends Music, faces several counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, in addition to other related charges. He was jailed Tuesday after a judge set bail at $110,000.
Two women reported the allegations to authorities last week.
Affidavits state that one victim said she was 15 years old in 2003 when Judy had sex with her on multiple occasions at his Mount Pleasant apartment, according to affidavits. She said Judy was aware she was under the age of consent and that she was his music student at the time.
The other woman told investigators she was 14 between 2010 and 2011 when Judy began sexually assaulting her at the music studio at 1039 S.C. Highway 41.
That victim reported that Judy continued to assault her on numerous occasions until the fall of 2013. In one instance, she said she felt that she could not stop Judy from assaulting her "based on the previous years of sexual battery," according to an affidavit.
She said Judy also provided her with alcohol, marijuana and Xanax when she was between the ages of 13 and 17.
Judy is charged with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count each of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and lewd act upon a child under 16.
A man who identified himself as a manager at Jesse and Friends Music on Tuesday afternoon said he learned of Judy's arrest only moments earlier and could not comment.