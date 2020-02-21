Mount Pleasant mom sues Uber after underage son rides to Atlanta Braves stadium

A Mount Pleasant mother filed a lawsuit against Uber and one of its drivers Thursday, claiming a driver took her underage son to Atlanta without her knowledge, leaving police and community members to search for him for hours.
Gina Wintz panicked last year when her 16-year-old son disappeared from Oceanside Academy just before noon, police said. Police searched for hours before calling off their missing person alert around 7:15 p.m.
An Uber driver picked the boy up from the school around noon March 12 and drove him more than 300 miles to the Atlanta Braves baseball park so he could run the bases, according to the lawsuit.
The negligence lawsuit asks for unspecified damages to address Wintz's emotional suffering. Her son was charged in family court after the trip, she said. It wasn't clear what charges were filed because records were not available due to his age..
Uber requires underage riders to travel with an adult. Drivers who think a solo rider may be underage can ask to see ID and cancel the ride, per company policy.
Attempts to reach the Uber driver on Friday were unsuccessful.
It's unclear whether Wintz's son hailed the Uber himself and whether the driver confirmed his age. Attorneys for Wintz didn't immediately respond to requests for comment, and Uber declined to comment on the pending litigation.