Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie announces he will run for a second term

MOUNT PLEASANT — Kicking off an early start to the 2021 municipal campaign season, Mayor Will Haynie announced he'll run for a second four-year term.

Haynie, supported by a mostly like-minded Town Council, is best known for supporting a clamp-down on development — particularly residential development — with limits on annual building permits, height limits on buildings, a moratorium on multi-family housing and more.

A marketing and public relations consultant with a background in conservative politics, Haynie was elected to a four-year Town Council term in 2015, then decided to run for mayor 11 months later. He won the 2017 mayoral election by a 2-to-1 margin, routing incumbent Linda Page.

He said the town's rapid growth and development had been "the only issue" in the race.

"The first thing we did was slow the out-of-control residential growth rate that I inherited," he said March 18 in announcing his re-election bid.

Mount Pleasant has been among the fastest-growing large cities in the U.S. with a population that exceeds 90,000. The growth rate has been slowing and, on top of the town's restrictions, the town has little land left to develop.

"We must continue to transition from residential growth to economic development," Haynie said.

There have been concerns expressed during the past several years by the town's administrator and some council members that with development slowing, the town will need to raise taxes to maintain services.

In 2020 amid a countywide reassessment of property values, Mount Pleasant raised property taxes by 4.5 percent. During reassessment years, the revaluing of properties generally increases the tax base, and governments must lower their tax rates to compensate, but they can increase taxes at the same time.

That confusing situation cleared the way for the town to increase taxes last year, while still allowing Haynie to truthfully claim during his re-election announcement that the town had lowered its property tax rate.

"I didn't say we lowered the taxes, I said we lowered the rate," he explained.

Haynie said the town's finances have been improving, and an influx of federal relief money — reportedly $34 million — will be a game-changer.

Last year with the pandemic under way the town approved budget cuts, postponed $2.4 million in employee pay increases and continued a hiring freeze estimated to save $1.2 million. Despite the austerity measures, the town has been setting aside money for capital projects, including a plan to address stormwater flooding in the Old Village area.

The mayor and half of Town Council have seats that are up for election this year. Haynie, 59, is the first to announce he'll be running for that top spot in the non-partisan contest.

In Mount Pleasant, unlike Charleston and North Charleston, the mayor has limited powers that include leading the Town Council, where the mayor votes as a ninth member. A town administrator that answers to the council oversees day-to-day operations and exercises executive authority.