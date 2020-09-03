Mount Pleasant mayor turns to online petition to boost support for mask ordinance

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie is promoting an online petition to drum up support for a mask ordinance after Town Council failed to approve one earlier this week.

The town, the fourth largest municipality in South Carolina, previously had an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in grocery stores, pharmacies, salons and town buildings to stem the spread of coronavirus.

It expired on Saturday, and on Tuesday, a replacement rule came up for a vote by the Town Council.

But the new emergency ordinance failed to get the needed six votes, a two-thirds majority, drawing applause from a small but vocal group of residents, some of whom said it isn't needed and insisted that fears about the coronavirus pandemic have been exaggerated,

Since then, Haynie has taken to Twitter to support a new town rule, which is expected to come to a vote again in a Sept. 8 meeting.

Haynie, in a message to the Post and Courier, said, "This issue remains about public health and safety and not about political infighting."

He wrote online that physicians had contacted him expressing concerns about the failed ordinance. Haynie's response was "we will get this fixed," and posted a link to the petition in favor of reinstating the rules.

It had almost 3,000 signers as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Councilman Gary Santos, one of the four who voted against the ordinance Tuesday, said he thought the town's rule was "unenforceable" and unnecessary, in part because people are voluntarily wearing masks already and because Mount Pleasant also has a non-binding resolution asking people to follow public health guidelines.

Mount Pleasant's former rule carried a $25 citation, but the town never issued one while it was in place.

"I look at every issue and I evaluate it very carefully," Santos said. "I just don't blindly vote on things just because the mayor tells me to."

State public health officials said in August that towns with mask rules saw a 15 percent decrease in COVID-19 cases four weeks after the rules went into place. Places without such rules saw a 30 percent increase.

Masks have surfaced as an important measure to stop spread because cloth coverings block tiny droplets from escaping into the air when people speak. Those droplets can cause infection for others if the speaker has the virus, whether or not they have obvious symptoms.

A small but vocal anti-mask group, however, showed up to the Tuesday vote in Mount Pleasant.

While the town is for the moment without an enforceable rule, some private businesses will not let customers enter without a face covering. Gov. Henry McMaster has urged local rules, but also issued an executive order requiring face coverings in gyms, theaters, and restaurants.