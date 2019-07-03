Visitors to Mount Pleasant's Memorial Waterfront Park who don't live in city limits may have to pay for parking under a new proposal before Town Council.

Councilman Gary Santos brought the idea before a recent Finance Committee meeting, saying that a new neighboring parking garage at Ferry Wharf is going to start charging for parking, which could cause people to fill up the free spots and not patronize Memorial Waterfront.

"The issue that I see is people who want to attend over there will park at our park for free and then just walk across the boardwalk," Santos said.

Mount Pleasant residents could still park at Memorial Waterfront for free, Santos said, and discussions of how to implement a new system are still in the early stages.

"We're not even sure how we would do it. Kiosks could certainly be a way, but I just put it out for discussion to see what would work best," he said. "Our citizens could get a decal to put a decal on their car to identify them, I'm just opening up for options now."

When asked what would stop residents from parking at Memorial Waterfront for free and going to patronize Ferry Wharf, Santos said that was one of the kinks still to be worked out.

"We're going to have to look at best practices for (metered parking) being used now and come up with our own," he said. "We're in the research stage."

The town briefly charged for all parking from 2009 to 2013 before ultimately deciding maintenance costs for the electronic kiosks weren't worth what little money was being brought in. The Post and Courier reported at the time that the kiosks brought in $50,000 per year but required $40,000 in upkeep costs.

Santos said he wasn't sure of an exact parking capacity at Memorial Waterfront but added there wouldn't be much room for town residents to park if Ferry Wharf patrons were using the park's free spots.

"If you had an option of parking in a garage or walking across the boardwalk and parking for free, what would you do?" Santos said. "I'm just trying to protect the park for our citizens. If we don't charge for parking for folks that don't live in the town, it'll be much harder for our citizens to find."

Santos' proposal will be brought up for discussion at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane.