Mount Pleasant masseuse accused of sexually assaulting client pleads to lesser charge

A former employee at a Mount Pleasant massage business has pleaded guilty in Charleston County court to a charge related to a client's 2017 sex assault complaint.

Nicholas Benjamin Coyle, 29, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of first-degree assault and battery, according to court paperwork. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail plus five years of probation.

Under the negotiated plea, Coyle will be required to attend all counseling deemed necessary, "to include sex offender counseling," but will not be required to register as a sex offender, according to court paperwork. He also received credit for four days already served in custody.

He was originally charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, but pleaded to the assault charge under the agreement reached with prosecutors.

Speaking to The Post and Courier on Tuesday, the victim said prosecutors consulted her about the plea agreement and that she accepts that Coyle pleaded guilty to a lesser charge because at least he has a felony conviction on his record. The newspaper typically does not identify victims of sex-related crimes.

"What I had to weigh is that you're never guaranteed at trial," she said.

Grant Smaldone, Coyle’s defense attorney, said his client apologized in court and regrets his actions.

“This is a sad case of an otherwise good person making a bad choice that hurt others,” Smaldone said. The attorney said he believes the resolution is appropriate.

The assault happened on Dec. 15, 2017, according to a Mount Pleasant police report. Coyle was an employee of Massage Envy, a national chain, and worked at its Long Grove Drive location.

The victim received a massage from Coyle and was sexually assaulted during the 90-minute session, according to the police report, which the victim filed the same day.

She told police she paid for the massage and left in a state of shock.

The victim told The Post and Courier on Tuesday she nearly didn't report the incident, but a friend encouraged her to come forward.

Coyle was swiftly arrested, but the victim said she had to wait about 13 months for the DNA evidence to be tested because of a backlog in South Carolina. Eventually, she reached out to the office of U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who interceded on her behalf.

"I really get why women don't want to say anything," she said. "Eight hundred and nine days, that's a long time to wonder if you're going to get justice."

Hearing Coyle admit his guilt in court and seeing him led away to serve his sentence was a powerful moment, the victim said.

A representative for Massage Envy declined to comment.