A Mount Pleasant attorney who was accused of obstructing justice in 2018 has pleaded guilty to a lesser crime.
According to paperwork filed by the S.C. Attorney General's Office in Charleston County court, Melisa White Gay, 56, admitted to the misdemeanor charge of unlawful communication.
The obstruction charge was dropped on Monday, according to Robert Kittle, a spokesman for the Attorney General's Office.
Gay had been implicated in a scheme to hide evidence related to a narcotics case against a client, according to an arrest affidavit.
She was representing Dwayne Walker, a 39-year-old North Charleston resident, who was arrested in December 2017 by the State Law Enforcement Division for charges related to cocaine and marijuana distribution, the document stated.
Gay called Walker’s girlfriend while she was meeting with her client and told the girlfriend to move cash and paperwork from Walker’s residence, the affidavit stated. She also told the girlfriend to take the money to one of Walker’s associates.
SLED agents who were with Walker’s girlfriend overheard the conversation and Gay admitted to making the call, the affidavit stated.
The attorney admitted to agents that she knew her instructions amounted to illegal activity, the paperwork stated.
Her law license was suspended until further notice by the S.C. Supreme Court in March 2018.
Additional information was not available on Thursday.