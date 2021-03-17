Mount Pleasant is planning new limits on short-term rentals

MOUNT PLEASANT — A rule that allows 1 percent of residences in the town to be used as short-term rentals, such as those offered through Airbnb, is too lenient according to officials.

Mount Pleasant Town Council is scheduled to vote in April on new regulations that could cap the number of short-term rentals at 350 townwide.

The 1 percent rule allows for about 410 — nearly that many are currently licensed — but under the 1 percent rule the number is allowed to rise as more residences are built.

Some short-term rental owners, including former Gov. Mark Sanford, urged the council to not tighten the restrictions, which were created less than two years ago.

"I think it's very important that you maintain flexibility here," Sanford said at a March 9 council meeting where the rule changes were discussed and received initial approval.

Sanford has short-term rented a house he owns on King Street in Mount Pleasant. He repeated a point he's made at previous town meetings that people can face financial setbacks such as going through a divorce, and being able to rent a home for a week or a weekend can help.

The problem some town official perceive is that most newer neighborhoods in the town have homeowner associations that prohibit short-term rentals. As a result, such rental properties get concentrated in the older parts of town.

“This seemed to be the simplest thing to solve that problem," Councilwoman Laura Hyatt said in supporting the 350-rental limit.

If approved, the stricter limit would allow the roughly 400 already-licensed short-term rentals to continue to operate, but no new ones would be permitted.

Most permitted short-term rentals in Mount Pleasant are whole houses, with no owner living on site, according to town Planning Director Michele Reed. The rest are homeowners who live on site and rent out rooms or a second residence on the same property.

“I feel like there’s a difference between the out-of-town investor who is renting out a whole house, and a resident renting out an ADU," Councilman Jake Rambo said. An ADU is an accessory dwelling unit, typically a guest cottage on the same property as an owner-occupied home.

The 1 percent rule took effect in August 2019, along with licensing requirements and a townwide prohibition on short-term rentals in apartment and condominium complexes and in communities where homeowner associations prohibit them.

"For the most part it's running pretty efficiently," Reed told council members. She said there have been few complaints about short-term rentals, and none since November.

The proposed ordinance limiting short-term rentals to 350 is expected to be amended before final approval. Some council members think that limit would be too strict, and rules about enforcement and regulation are also being discussed.

Councilman Gary Santos suggested the town create a commission of licensed short-term rental operators to oversee the regulations.

"I think we ought to let them police themselves," he said.

Councilman Tom O'Rourke said he thinks the current limit on short-term rentals is too strict, not too lenient.

"I wish we would look at more revenue for the town, and maybe go more than 1 percent," he said at the recent meeting. "Whenever we build a hotel, we love it because of all the money it brings in."

At the heart of the issue, the town is wrestling with how to keep short-term rentals from being concentrated in particular neighborhoods, such as the Old Village, and how to keep out-of-town investors from dominating a business that's seen as a way for homeowners to make some extra money.