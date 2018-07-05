MOUNT PLEASANT — When the town had about 6,000 residents and its only direct connection to Charleston was the two-lane Grace Memorial Bridge, a former lumber mill along the only road to the beaches became Page's Thieves Market.
The store full of antiques, found treasures and secondhand furniture on Ben Sawyer Boulevard became a local landmark, seemingly unchanged even as the town became a bustling suburb of 87,000. Now, after more than five decades, this year will be its last.
Page's Thieves Market looks like a business one might find along a two-lane road in a small town — which is exactly what it was, originally. The store supplied generations with furniture, new mattresses and eventually an eclectic assortment of antiques and the remnants of estates. Merchandise ranges from formal dining room furniture to vintage editions of Playboy magazine.
"Dead people's stuff" reads one of many quirky signs hanging in the rambling, barn-like building.
Second-generation proprietor and recent Mayor Linda Page grew up in the business and will be running it through Oct. 31, when a many-times-renewed long-term lease comes to an end. The business, established in 1959, has been at that location since 1964.
“I was 5 years old when we moved into this building," Page said. “I remember being really little, and the dirt floors."
Coleman Boulevard had just been widened from two to four lanes at the time, Shem Creek was attracting its first waterfront restaurants, and plans for a second bridge between Charleston and Mount Pleasant, the Pearman Bridge, were under way.
The former saw mill and lumber yard had been owned by Clifford H. Simmons Sr., grandson of Mount Pleasant Mayor Yonge Simmons.
Virginia Saunders, a descendant who with other relatives now owns the property, said the business relationship began when Page's father contacted Saunders' grandmother. Saunders said the family, which also owns adjacent properties, enjoyed a long working relationship with the Pages and has not decided what to do with the site when the Thieves Market closes.
"This was a great building to grow up in, and I raised my kids here, too," Page said. “We all had the opportunity to go with dad on trips, so we went, and we loaded and unloaded."
In the early days, Page's father, who died in 1981, would scout the East Coast for deals on quality used furniture, returning about every two weeks with a large truckload to replenish the store.
“I would say that, for years, we probably sold 50 percent of the chest of drawers that went in babies' rooms," Page said. “In Mount Pleasant, there weren’t many furniture stores.”
With fading barn-red paint and a rusting tin roof, the building boasts of its wares with signs painted on the exterior — antiques, bric-a-brac, junque, used furniture — and items lining the long front porch, from rocking chairs to bird cages.
“It’s kind of remnants of people’s lives," Page said. "No (family) wants to keep everything."
An award-winning auctioneer, Page runs auctions twice monthly in a building out back, selling off the contents of estates, and sometimes business liquidations and inventory reductions.
For generations of beach-goers, a stop by the Thieves Market was a summer ritual, along with taking children to nearby Sand Dollar Mini Golf, where fiberglass dinosaurs and whales served as putt-putt obstacles, and perhaps the Slip Slidin' water slide business ("the newest craze in summer fun" a newspaper called it in 1978).
The site of Sand Dollar Mini Golf is now a shopping center and Slip Slidin' is long gone, as are other old-time Coleman and Ben Sawyer Boulevard businesses, such as the Krispy Kreme doughnut shop that had opened in 1961, and local dive bar Lynn's Dart Garden. Ben Sawyer Boulevard was widened, Mount Pleasant gained tens of thousands of residents, Linda Page became a Town Council member and then mayor, and through it all Page's Thieves Market remained.
"We have people who come every summer," said Page, whose business sells souvenir T-shirts and inexpensive knick-knacks to accommodate visitors who aren't shopping for furniture.
As the years went by, tastes and shopping habits changed, she said. Interest in antique furniture faded, the market for silverware, china and crystal also dried up, and the business shifted toward online sales and auctions.
“A live auction is entertaining, it’s an experience," Page said. "But it’s not something people are choosing to do with their time.”
She said her late father would be shocked by the low prices that vintage furniture commands these days. A round oak dining table with several leaves, priced at $165, would have sold for closer to $500 years ago, Page estimated.
“I think what happened with antique furniture is, we’re no longer part of the shopping experience," she said. “There’s just this glut of china, crystal and entertaining pieces."
Page said she advises people who are trying to figure out what to do with silverware and china to just starting using them to eat their meals.
As for the Thieves Market, Page is still considering her options, with an October closing on the horizon. Page said she's working on a podcast involving Southern storytelling, and with or without a storefront, she's hooked on finding hidden treasures and selling them.
“Gosh, treasure-hunting — who could have a better job?" she said.
“We’re going to stay in business until the last day," Page said. "Come and see us.”