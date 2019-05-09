A 17-year-old student from Wando High School in Mount Pleasant was identified as the teen who died Tuesday after his canoe capsized.

Logan Janik was identified by the Charleston County Coroner's Office on Thursday. Wando High School principal Sherry Eppelsheimer said the Charleston County School District Crisis Team is working with counselors to help students and staff cope with his death.

"Our school community was hit with tragedy Tuesday night, as we lost Logan Janik, a junior at Wando High School," Eppelsheimer said in a statement. "While we are mourning his passing, we are truly heartbroken for his family and friends."

The manner of death is still pending, according to the coroner's office. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources said Janik drowned.

The incident happened between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at a private pond off of Angelica Road in Awendaw, DNR spokesman David Lucas said.

Janik and another 17-year-old were paddling in a canoe in the pond when it capsized. The two decided to swim to shore, Lucas said. Janik went under the water and his friend couldn't locate him. Eventually, a nearby 18-year-old and the 17-year-old pulled Janik to shore.

Two nearby Charleston County deputies found Janik and performed CPR on him. Emergency services responded and took the boy to Mount Pleasant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:42 p.m.

"Logan was a young man of high character; he made a positive, lasting impact on those he met," Eppelsheimer said. "His teachers said he was a pleasure to teach and loved by all."