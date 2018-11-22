Twenty-five people committed suicide by jumping off Charleston's Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge between its construction in 2005 and 2015. Some have survived and many more have attempted.
A group of young professionals at Mount Pleasant hospitality marketing company Q4 Launch set out in October to change these statistics.
They brainstormed the idea to write and hang encouraging notes — some with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number included — along the pedestrian pathway of the bridge to spread awareness and positivity.
One of those group members, Casey Higgins, was inspired by a viral video she discovered on her Facebook wall in which a girl in the United Kingdom did the same thing at local bridges.
"Charleston really likes to pride itself on always being sunny and happy and perfect, and it’s not," Higgins said. "It’s not always rainbows and butterflies here, or anywhere."
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, where annually 44,965 Americans die by suicide. For each of those suicides, there is an average of 25 attempts. The South Carolina suicide rate is higher than the national average, ranking as 23rd among states in 2016.
While everyone at the Q4 Launch office participated in writing the notes, Casey Higgins, Matt Kuraska, Amanda Phagan and Mia Mendez hole-punched, laminated and attached them to the bridge's railing with twine after work on Oct. 18.
Some read, "Stop. Breathe. It will get better. Hold On."
"Your life matters. You matter."
"Give yourself a second chance. You're worth it."
Of the group of four who hung the notes, each of them has a personal story related to suicide.
"It’s hard to process, especially when you don’t see somebody suffering," Phagan said. "Somebody can appear perfectly fine to everyone, even to their family, and nobody knows."
Mendez has gone through suicidal thoughts herself after surviving a sexual assault and rape and being diagnosed with PTSD and depression afterward. She is now in a place where she feels like she wants to help others who are also struggling.
"Something we talked about was how important it is to spread awareness by being open to talking about it," Mendez said. "It’s so taboo and people don’t want to talk about it, but it’s important."
The notes have since been removed from the bridge. The SCDOT, which hires an external company to maintain the bridge including the pedestrian pathway, confirmed with a daily maintenance representative that his crew did not have any knowledge of the notes and no part in their removal. Yet typically propaganda, slogans and graffiti are taken down.
"No one is allowed to make any attachment or do anything on an SCDOT right-of-way which was not intended without an encroachment permit," department district construction engineer Kevin Turner said.
Turner added that the department will sometimes work with local groups to support causes.
On social media, many have suggested making the notes permanent with metal plaques along the walkway.
"Not everyone is suicidal, but these notes are going to go further than that," Phagan said. "If you’re having a terrible day or just need some encouragement, they’re also for those people."
Page Hunter, the girl from the U.K. who Higgins was first inspired by, has saved eight lives with her notes.
"Even if someone rethinks it for a second because of a note," Higgins said, "that’s the difference between life and death for them, and it's worth it."
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 and available 24 hours a day.