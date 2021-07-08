Mount Pleasant government once objected to murals. Now it's embracing public art.

MOUNT PLEASANT — There's been an explosion of public art throughout the town where less than five years ago murals were regulated as business signs, prompting a legal fight.

These days, the town not only allows murals but encourages and subsidizes some of them. That's in addition to town-supported sculptures, art used to decorate traffic-control boxes and oversized fiberglass oyster shells decorated by local artists.

But where public art goes, controversy often follows, particularly when public money is involved.

In Greenville earlier this year, some religious conservatives objected to the Wings of the City sculpture exhibit, prompting the county to withhold some funding. The public responded by donating far more money than the county had taken away.

In Mount Pleasant this month, an art installation of large black-and-white animals and children peering over a subdivision privacy fence prompted some debate on social media.

The installation, for which the town paid $10,000, went up during the week of June 21 at the Liberty Hill Farm subdivision just off Rifle Range Road. It prompted a lively conversation on the Friends of Mount Pleasant Facebook page. Some called the art strange and tacky, while others said it's fun and made them smile.

“Art is very subjective," said Nicole Harvey, Mount Pleasant's special events manager. "Some people are going to love some pieces, and hate some pieces, but everybody will love some pieces."

"I love it, but some people don't," Harvey added of the latest features at Liberty Hill, which the town funded.

The Liberty Hill installation, "Larger Than Life" is by Gretta Kruesi of Isle of Palms. She's nationally known for her murals, and internationally for her professional kite-surfing. She's also the daughter of novelist Mary Alice Monroe.

Kruesi said the privacy fence, which stands 8 feet tall with horizontal slats, wasn't right for a traditional mural. After some thought, she came up with the idea of black-and-white images on plywood extending over the fence — including two based on dogs her mother and brother owned.

“I think it’s fun and funny," she said. “I feel like this project went from something that would be super-challenging to being one of my favorite pieces.”

Opinions about art are rarely consistent, but one certainty is that Mount Pleasant has dramatically changed direction since 2016, when town officials objected to public murals as sign ordinance violations.

The mural that eventually prompted a settlement with the town and change in rules was created on the side wall of a Moe's restaurant by internationally known artist Sergio Odeith of Portugal and featured portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Al Capone and John Lennon.

“The controversy surrounding that mural sort of started it," Harvey said. “The town revised its ordinance on public art, which was a wonderful thing that came out of that."

Cary Chastain owned the Moe's on Houston Northcutt Boulevard until 2018. He said the conflict over the town's zoning rules happened at a time when cities around the nation were embracing murals and he's glad the town now encourages them.

"I think it's great," he said. "I still drive by the old Moe's and I still love the mural."

There's an online map of public art in Mount Pleasant that shows the locations of town-sponsored and private art in public locations. It includes 13 "art on the half shell" pieces, eight sculptures, eight murals — not counting the Liberty Hill installation — and more than two dozen wrapped traffic boxes.

The town's art-related expenses are small but enough to encourage and subsidize some work. Artists get $750 for the fiberglass oyster pieces, $250 if they are chosen for a traffic box wrap and budgets that vary for murals.

“For our last round of oysters we had, I think, 110 pieces of art submitted," said Harvey, and there were less than a dozen winners.

For sculptures, the town chooses two College of Charleston student sculptures each year, paying them $750 for materials. Those go to a park at Moultrie Middle School.

Kruesi said her "larger than life" installation cost more than the town paid her, and called it a labor of love.

The murals can be more challenging because of the space required. For those, the town sometimes partners with businesses that agree to keep them up for at least a year. One well-liked mural, of a large colorful fish at the former Fulton Street Hair business, was painted over after the business was sold.

The town still draws a line, though, at murals that could be considered advertising.

“For example, we couldn’t paint goldfish and puppies on the side of PetSmart," Harvey said.

Kruesi was surprised to hear there were some negative reactions to her "larger than life" installation on Facebook but said, "If people have a reaction to it, that means I accomplished my job."