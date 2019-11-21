Mount Pleasant officials are working to improve network security after an employee's email credentials were compromised, leading to a phishing scam being emailed out to the employee's contact list.

The town's network was not breached internally, officials said, and no resident information was endangered.

The malicious email, which appeared Wednesday morning, was sent from an email address belonging to an employee in the town's Finance Department. With the subject line "Mount Please Municipal Complex," it asked the recipient to review confidential documents. However, the "documents" were links to a phishing site. Phishing scams attempt to steal user data by tricking a person into opening links that appear to come from a trusted sender.

"The big concern with this one is that it went out under her name to people who may have clicked on something that's malicious," said Marcy Cotov, chief financial officer for Mount Pleasant. The town worked on Wednesday to send an email letting the recipients of the phishing scam know the email was illegitimate, Cotov said.

Town officials immediately blocked and flagged the email once it was sent out, according to Cotov. They isolated the machine, and investigators are looking into how the employee's credentials were compromised.

The town added additional layers of security over the past two years after a similar phishing scam hit the town's network in late 2017. Employees complete two yearly trainings on network security. Town officials had already been looking into new security measures they could implement in the coming year, and "this just shows that we really need to take those measures," Cotov said.

The threat of a security breach is something they're constantly aware of, she said.

"We're under attack. We're being pinged constantly," Cotov said. "Everyone is struggling with this." Despite experiencing a second phishing scam in under two years, Cotov said it's a very low success rate for how often their system is bombarded with hacking attempts.

"Our No. 1 priority is making sure that our residents' information and employees' information is safe," Cotov said.