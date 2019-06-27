The Telemundo cameras found the girls as they were making their way to Stade Auguste-Delaune on Monday for the Women's World Cup match between Team USA and Spain in Reims, France.
The reporter for the Spanish-language network wanted to know: Why is the U.S. Women's National Team outpacing the American men's team in international soccer?
Members of the Mount Pleasant Stars had plenty of thoughts on the matter.
"The women are better because they have more control of the ball," said Emily Butler, her black hat on backward and her freckled face painted red, white and blue.
"The girls are way better, because they have more courage than the boys," said Zoe Molten, who sported sunglasses and a red, white and blue bandanna.
"Because the women don't pretend to be injured every time," chimed in teammate Cam Foley.
Sixteen members of the Mount Pleasant Stars, comprised mostly of under-12 players from around the Charleston area at the United Soccer Academy of Mount Pleasant, are among the fans who have flocked to France for the Women's World Cup.
The Mount Pleasant girls, their chaperones and coaches will be at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on Friday when Team USA takes on host team France in a hotly anticipated quarterfinal match. It will be televised at 3 p.m. on Fox.
They have already seen France vs. Brazil, USA vs. Spain and England vs. Norway. Plus, they've held training sessions and scrimmages and toured cathedrals and landmarks during the trip of a lifetime.
"They are just having a great time," said Andy Grist, a coach at United Soccer Academy who is on the trip. "It's been non-stop since we got here."
During their trip, paid for by their families, the players have become celebrities of a sort. Aside from the Telemundo appearance, a photo of the girls cheering at a game appeared in USA Today and The Washington Post, and they've appeared on Fox Sports.
When the players scrimmaged against a team in Saint-Quentin in northern France, the mayor came out to greet the team with gift bags and presents of porcelain plates. Reporters were on hand to document the match.
The team also made news at the USA-Spain match when one of the players took a ball to the face during warm-ups. The Mount Pleasant group was seated right behind the goal when a wayward shot smacked the girl right in the head.
"She didn't have to go to the hospital, but it definitely set back her trip," Grist said. "She has a bruised eye and that sort of stuff. It came at her pretty hard."
Team USA took notice, too, as one of the team's goal keepers brought over her gloves as a gift, and other players visited and signed autographs after the match.
"The U.S. game with Spain was very impressive," Grist said of the Americans' 2-1 victory sparked by two penalty kicks from U.S. star Megan Rapinoe. "We were right behind the goal and got to see the penalty kicks. And we stood next to the Outlaws, the team's fan club. They were cheering and screaming and have just been immersed in a soccer environment."
And that's the point of the trip, to learn about soccer and the culture of another country, Grist said.
"Last year, we took a team to England, and we've been to Sweden in the past," he said. "It's a great experience for the girls to get some diversity along with a different culture, another language, different foods.
"It's all been mind-blowing for them so far."