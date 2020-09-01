Mount Pleasant Council decides masks won't be required in grocery stores, other businesses

To applause from a small but vocal group of residents, some of whom insisted that fears about the coronavirus pandemic have been exaggerated, Mount Pleasant Town Council voted down a mask-wearing requirement on Tuesday.

Mount Pleasant previously required that face coverings be worn in grocery stores, pharmacies, salons, barber shops and town-owned buildings. Those rules expired Saturday and the ordinance the council voted down would have restored those emergency regulations, with exemptions for those with medical conditions and those age 12 or younger.

As with the expired rules, the penalty for violations would have been a $25 fine. No fines were issued under the prior ordinance, which was in place for two months.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has supported local mask regulations, and Gov. Henry McMaster has urged their adoption. According to DHEC, COVID-19 cases have fallen in places with mask requirements, while increasing elsewhere.

Mayor Will Haynie urged fellow council members to listen to the advice of medical professionals

“They came here and told us to please pass mask ordinances," Haynie said. "I will take their advice and I will trust them because we have a duty to public health in Mount Pleasant.”

The mayor and other supporters of a mask requirement ended up on the losing side of a 5-4 vote. Six votes were needed, a two-thirds majority, because it was an emergency ordinance.

Brenda Corley, Kathy Landing, Tom O'Rouke, and Gary Santos voted against the ordinance.

Councilman Jake Rambo, a former elementary school teacher, said he couldn't vote against a regulation that might help re-open schools. Corley, principal of Oceanside Collegiate Academy, took the opposite view.

“I’m not going to know if they are smiling, if they are upset, I’m not going to know who they are" if students wear masks, she said.

The ordinance was originally going to extend mask rules to all retail stores, but that requirement was stripped out by an amendment proposed by Councilman Howard Chapman.

Some town residents attended the early afternoon meeting at Town Hall to speak out against the proposal. None supported a mask requirement.

Several residents repeated a false claim widely circulated on social media, and retweeted by President Donald Trump, that only 6 percent of the more than 183,000 U.S. deaths attributed to COVID-19 were actually due to COVID-19.

“What is the mortality rate of an under 70 person?" said resident Lawrence Tisdall. “We’re shutting down the entire country for this?"

The 6 percent number, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, actually referred to COVID-19 deaths in patients that had no other medical conditions that could have played a role, such as diabetes or heart disease.

Resident Jacqueline Klingenberg insisted that masks don't protect people from catching the virus.

“You’re asking us to wear masks, and we’re healthy," she said. “There’s no asymptomatic spread, hardly at all."

The CDC says the opposite, and this month specifically cited asymptomatic spread in an outbreak at a camp in Georgia, where hundreds of campers and staff were infected.

Although South Carolina's governor, a Republican and prominent Trump supporter, has urged support for local mask ordinances, and Mount Pleasant Town Council is overwhelmingly Republican, resident David Varner suggested that mask rules were being considered because, he said, coronavirus deaths have been wildly exaggerated in order to raise support for mail-in voting.

“This is insane," said Varner. "This is about a political agenda here, let’s not pretend there is not."

While Mount Pleasant now has no mask regulation, some private businesses require them, and McMaster's executive order requires them statewide in restaurants, theaters, gyms and similar venues.