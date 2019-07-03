A Mount Pleasant attorney's law license has been suspended for six months after she admitted trying to get evidence in a drug trafficking case against her client removed from that client's home.
According to the S.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday, the suspension for Melisa White Gay's license would be retroactive to the date of her interim suspension, which began March 21, 2018.
Gay, 56, admitted to the misdemeanor charge of unlawful communication on Feb. 27, according to the ruling.
She is eligible to apply to be reinstated.
The original obstruction of justice charge she faced was dropped.
Gay was implicated in a scheme to hide evidence related to a narcotics case against a client, according to an arrest affidavit. She was representing Dwayne Walker, a 39-year-old North Charleston resident who was arrested in December 2017 by the State Law Enforcement Division for charges related to cocaine and marijuana distribution, the document stated.
Gay called Walker’s girlfriend while she was meeting with her client and told the girlfriend to move cash and paperwork from Walker’s residence, the affidavit stated. She also told the girlfriend to take the money to one of Walker’s associates.
SLED agents who were with Walker’s girlfriend overheard the conversation and Gay admitted to making the call, the affidavit stated.
The attorney admitted to agents that she knew her instructions amounted to illegal activity, the paperwork stated.
Gay must pay "the costs incurred in the investigation and prosecution of this matter" within the next 30 days, according to the Supreme Court ruling.
In addition, she will have to "demonstrate her compliance with" legal ethics rules, including completing a Legal Ethics and Practice Program school within the past year.
Reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Gay said she was not immediately able to comment.