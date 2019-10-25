The Mount Pleasant-area man who bludgeoned four relatives to death in March 2018 was suffering from schizophrenia and not criminally responsible, Circuit Judge Markley Dennis determined Friday.

Lovequawn Scott, 23, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the beating deaths of his cousin, Faith Manigault, 15; his aunt, Kenya Manigault, 42; and his grandparents, Rose Manigault, 69, and Joseph Manigault, 72.

"You can't describe it in a linear way," public defender Ashley Pennington said. "What he was thinking in that moment is unknowable."

Pennington recalled telling Scott what most defendants take as good news: They had a strong case to plead not guilty by reason of insanity to the four counts of murder with which he'd been charged.

"But that doesn't bring back my family," Scott told him.

Scott had been behaving oddly for weeks before the attack, acquaintances said. He'd run, sometimes several times a day, over a dozen miles from S.C. Highway 41 across the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge to downtown Charleston.

The morning before the killings, he drove to a church and grabbed a contract worker, yelling that he needed help, deputies said. Workers calmed him down and got him to the Atlanta Drive home he shared with his grandparents.

Later that day, his aunt took him to a medical facility where he told doctors that a tiny man in his throat was "telling him to do things he didn't want to do," Managing Assistant Solicitor Jennifer Kneece Shealy said. But he didn't have health insurance and was turned away.

By the time he returned to the home he was paranoid and demanding his family unplug their electronics, his cousin said in text messages sent shortly before Scott killed the family.

Scott didn't try to run from police or hide any evidence of the attack, deputies said. When he emerged from the home with a towel wrapped around his bloodied hand, he told deputies: "I'm not sick."

When he was handed a visitor's form at the hospital, he wrote down the names of three family members he'd killed, authorities said.

Scott, who waived his bond hearing and has remained in custody since the slayings, will go to a mental health facility and undergo a treatment plan approved by the S.C. Department of Mental Health. His caretakers will recommend a treatment plan and continue monitoring his progress for the rest of his life.

If medical workers and state officials agree that he's cooperating with treatment and unlikely to pose a public threat, they may decide to release him from the facility.

"We as a society don't put people away forever just because they have a mental illness," Kneece Shealy said. "Mental health professionals need to be involved."