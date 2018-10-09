MOUNT PLEASANT — If there are any stalwart fans of plastic straws and cup lids, they didn't make themselves known Tuesday.
With surprisingly little controversy, no discussion, and no comments from any business or member of the public, Town Council unanimously agreed to ban straws, plastic lids and utensils.
It's a major change to town regulations that are scheduled to take effect in April, banning single-use plastic bags and most foam containers. The rules, versions of which have been adopted in many coastal communities, are aimed at keeping plastic and foam materials from fouling creeks, marsh and ocean.
Councilman Jim Owens has taken the lead on the issue, and said Tuesday night that the change to the pending rules comes in response to questions from food vendors.
“This eliminates any ambiguity," he said. "It clears up any confusion and strengthens our ordinance."
The rules adopted by the town earlier this year, but not yet in effect, allowed food providers to give plastic straws, drink lids and cutlery to customers upon request.
The change endorsed Tuesday would eliminate that option, unless more than half the Town Council members change their minds before a final vote.
Owens said the change lets food vendors know now that they shouldn't bother ordering plastic straws and drink lids for 2019, when the "Environmentally Acceptable Packaging and Products" ordinance takes effect.
Fast food restaurants and convenience stores, in particular, will have to find alternatives. Some have already started looking, and a few major chains including Starbucks have already announced plans to phase out plastic straws.
Here's how Mount Pleasant's packaging ordinance has progressed through 2018:
- February: Town officials discuss a potential ban on plastic bags, foam containers and more.
- April: Town Council approves the ban, to take effect a year later.
- June: Businesses in the town make plans, seek alternatives, in preparation for the ban.
- September: With the ban still months away, town council members proposed toughening the rules to ban plastic straws and drink lids.
Some Mount Pleasant businesses had already decided they would stop using plastic straws, rather than stock them and only give them out upon request.
“I kind of compare them (plastic straws) to the smoking ban,” said David Miller, a partner in The Kickin’ Chicken restaurant group, told The Post and Courier in June. “It seems more popular to not have them than to have them.”