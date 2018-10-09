Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.