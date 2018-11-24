An unusually high tide and a brief rainstorm combined in Charleston Saturday morning for an all too common occurrence: Flooding.
With the tide reaching 8.76 feet, authorities are urging motorists and others to use caution until the flooding subsides.
Just before 10 a.m., the Charleston Police Department tweeted that motorists should try to avoid downtown Charleston for the next 2 or 3 hours due to high levels of flooding, per city officials.
City officials are asking motorists to avoid downtown Charleston for the next 2 to 3 hours due to unusual flooding.#chsnews #chstrfc— Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) November 24, 2018
Ron Morales, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Charleston office, said the tide was "about as high as you can get outside of a tropical system."
"We just don't typically see water levels that height unless you're in a hurricane or tropical storm," Morales said.
The Weather Service confirmed that the morning's tide was in the top 10 highest for the Holy City.
The tide in the Charleston Harbor tide has pushed into the top 10 record levels this morning. At 7:42 AM: The observed tide level was 8.54 ft MLLW and rising. High tide peaks at 8:14 AM.— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) November 24, 2018
Reports of significant flooding came in from around the Charleston area.
Lockwood Drive near the Charleston City Marina and the Shem Creek area were hard hit, according to reports on social media.
Mark Marhefka, of Abundant Seafood in Mount Pleasant, said the flooding around his business was worse than during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Worse flooding than Matthew here at the Geechie Dock on Shem Creek. It’ll be a while before we can deliver fish @chswx @NWSCharlestonSC pic.twitter.com/7Km9DNaMTF— Mark Marhefka (@AbundantSeafood) November 24, 2018
While officials were still analyzing readings from gauges, they suspect that a strong astronomical tide — the forces exerted by the pull of the sun and moon alone — combined with wind may have contributed to the unusually high water levels, Morales said.
In addition, the Charleston area saw between half an inch to an inch of rain, which may be contributing to the high water levels, he said.
Saturday was the second day in a row for tidal flooding in the area.
Friday morning saw tides peak at higher than 8 feet and put significant parts of the peninsula under water.
According to the Weather Service, tides of higher than 8 feet can cause widespread flooding in downtown Charleston with, "numerous roads flooded and impassable and some impact to structures."
Lockwood Dr. at the City Marina. pic.twitter.com/N6jLKz2BCx— Michelle McLeod (@chellemi31) November 24, 2018
As of the latest readings, Saturday morning's high tide had surpassed levels seen during Hurricane David in 1979, an unnamed hurricane in 1947 and Hurricane Gracie in 1959.
Hurricane Hugo saw the all-time record tide of 12.52 feet in 1989, according to the Weather Service. Tropical Storm Irma in 2017 saw a peak tide level of 9.92 feet and Hurricane Matthew saw a peak tide of 9.29 feet in 2016.