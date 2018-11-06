Police have arrested a North Charleston man in connection with a deadly downtown crash Monday that claimed the life of a bicyclist.

Da'Quan Eady, 28, faces charges of reckless homicide and felony DUI.

Charleston police said he was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 17 near Hagood Avenue when, shortly before 10 p.m., he struck a bicyclist trying to cross the roadway.

The crash forced authorities to close the southbound section of the highway between Courtenay and Lockwood drives for several hours as investigators collected evidence, said Charles Francis, spokesman for the Charleston Police Department.

The cyclist, whom authorities have not publicly identified, died of injuries suffered in the crash. As of Tuesday afternoon, Eady remained jailed at the Al Cannon Detention Center, jail records show. Eady also was convicted of possessing, selling or advertising paraphernalia in 2010 and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance in 2012, state law enforcement records show.

Monday's wreck marked the 14th traffic fatality in Charleston this year, authorities said. In 2017, there were 18 traffic-related fatalities.

The incident isn't the city's first this year for traffic fatalities involving motorists allegedly under the influence.

In July, an 11-year-old Danish tourist, Selma Akguel, was on an evening stroll with her parents when she was struck and killed by an SUV that police say was operated by a man who was under the influence. Akguel and her family were visiting from Middelfart, Denmark, and had arrived in Charleston days before she was killed downtown near Cannon Park.

After Akguel's death, outraged city officials vowed a renewed focus on efforts that would seek to curb the number of impaired drivers on city roadways through education, enforcement and traffic engineering.

“These are all so preventable and yet so devastating," Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said in a statement. "This is another great loss for our community at large. We can never accept these outcomes.”