A motorcyclist died in a crash with an SUV in West Ashley Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Savannah Highway and Ashley Town Center Drive, Charleston police said.
"The motorcyclist was traveling north on Savannah Highway prior to the collision," police said. "As he approached the intersection, the driver of the SUV was making a left turn. The motorcyclist attempted to avoid the SUV but struck the rear passenger side of the vehicle."
Authorities pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene, police said.
The roadway was closed for several hours as investigators gathered evidence and talked to witnesses, police said.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office will identify the motorcyclist.