A motorcyclist was killed Friday night after crashing into a guardrail and tumbling over the edge of a freeway overpass in downtown Charleston.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office had identified the driver as 30-year-old Summerville resident Kevin Cornell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers responded to a report of the crash at 9:45 p.m. Friday, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman. The crash took place on westbound Interstate 26 near Achurch Avenue.
"According to several witnesses, a group of motorcycles were traveling south across the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge and exited onto the westbound portion of I-26 prior to the collision," Francis said. "The motorcycles were driving aggressively and at high rates of speed according to the witnesses."
The driver, later identified as Cornell, had entered a curve in the road but lost control and struck a guardrail, he said. He was ejected from his motorcycle and landed in a parking lot below the overpass.
Investigators were at the scene gathering evidence for several hours, Francis said.
Other motorcyclists have also been killed after falling from elevated roads on the upper Charleston peninsula near the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.
In March 2014, a man fell with his motorcycle after crashing over a guardrail on a ramp over Huger Street. A dog walker later found the biker’s body.
A motorcyclist failed to negotiate a curve on the same ramp in June 2011 before hitting a retaining wall and falling to the ground. That man also was killed.