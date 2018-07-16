A motorcyclist accused of hitting a pedestrian in North Charleston last month was arrested Monday in connection with the man's death.
Sean Austin Merriman, 24, of Columbia Drive in Ladson, turned himself in to police Monday. He is charged with reckless homicide.
Merriman's arrest came more than three weeks after the June 23 wreck that claimed the life of 55-year-old Damian Lawton Brown of North Charleston.
Spencer Pryor, a spokesman for the North Charleston Police Department, previously said witnesses reported that Merriman was traveling on Ashley Phosphate Road near Stafford Street when his motorcycle struck the center concrete median and then flipped across all three lanes at 9:15 p.m.
The motorcycle then hit Brown, who was walking on the sidewalk.
Brown died that night at Trident Medical Center.
Records show Merriman was released from jail Monday after posting $60,000 bail.