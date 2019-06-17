The mother of a former Deer Park Middle School student is suing the Charleston County School District, alleging school officials mishandled multiple bullying incidents that eventually led her disabled son to attempt suicide.
The state lawsuit filed last week alleges the district failed to prevent and respond appropriately to several occurrences of disability-based bullying.
The lawsuit cites four physical and verbal incidents that occurred between Aug. 31 and Oct. 9, 2017. The student, who is not named, attempted to hang himself the day after the last reported bullying incident, according to the lawsuit. He was 10 years old at the time and in sixth grade.
He survived and transferred to a different school.
The lawsuit said in 2016, the Berkeley County School District recognized the student’s intellectual disability and created an Individualized Education Plan, per federal requirements. That IEP contained a requirement the student be accompanied by a school employee while on school property.
The lawsuit alleges Charleston County School District was aware of the IEP when the student enrolled in Deer Park Middle School in 2017, but the school didn't follow the adult supervision mandate.
“Our client was the victim of a relentless pattern of verbal and physical bullying by fellow students, all of which could have been prevented if the Charleston County School District had heeded the notice given by the child’s mother concerning ongoing bullying or followed the child’s Individualized Education Plan," attorney Mark Peper said.
Following the suicide attempt, the S.C. Department of Education’s Office of Special Educational Services conducted an investigation of the district and found three violations of the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, according to the lawsuit.
A spokesperson for Charleston County School District said it is a district-wide policy to not comment on pending litigation.