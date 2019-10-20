KERSHAW — Tammy Stover once dreamed her son had died and called him up in a panic.

He even rapped about it: "My momma had a dream I was gonna die / I've been doing wrong / She says do right."

Early in the morning Sept. 21 at a nightclub in Lancaster, Stover's nightmare became reality when her son Aaron Harris and another man, Lee Colvin, were killed and eight others were injured in the state's bloodiest shooting of the year.

They buried Harris on what would have been his 29th birthday.

Family gathered after for a cookout and listened to the burgeoning rapper's music. It seemed fitting for a man who had always been the life of the party.

Stover describes her son as “the laid back, aggravating type.” Those he loved, especially his children, he was protective of and he was a bit of a momma’s boy. He would text Stover "I love you" every day and tell her to "be careful." A practical joker, it’s his boisterous laughter that still rings in her ears now that he’s gone.

Stover hadn't been in town the night of the shooting. She had taken an out-of-state vacation — one of the first she's ever been on — to Las Vegas with her brother. Her son, surprised she went through with the trip, sent her his usual "I love you" text that night.

The first indication that anything was wrong was her brother standing with his phone pressed against his ear telling her her son had been hurt.

"They wouldn't tell me anything else," she said.

The pair packed up and went straight to the airport. It would take them some time to be able to get on a plane back to Charlotte and then drive home.

One of two alleged shooters that night, Breante Deon Stevens, had an argument with the other victim, Colvin, according to arrest warrants. Stevens then got on a stage at the club and fired repeatedly into the crowd.

“There is physical evidence, witness statements and video surveillance to prove the same,” arrest warrants state.

All of the injured victims have now been released from the hospital, according to Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Doug Barfield.

At a court hearing Oct. 11, Stevens told the victims’ families he was sorry for their loss, The Herald reported. He also said in court that he had been shot at first.

"If that shot would have killed me, I would have been on T-shirts,” he said.

From what Stover had been told, her son had maybe been at the club for 10 minutes when those shots rang out.

Harris had had his own troubles with the law, including an assault conviction in 2013 and charges at the time of his death for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

But Stover said her son also tried to do good for those in his hometown. Harris was known to buy snacks for the neighborhood kids without enough to eat and helped get them school clothes.

"He wasn't the bad person they try to make him out to be," Stover said, and more than anything, he loved his children.

Harris was attending Tulsa Welding School in Jacksonville, Fla., when his son, Aaron “Kai” Harris, now 8, was born but his mother held up her phone on speaker.

"He listened when he came into the world, listened when he hollered," Stover said.

"That was his best friend," she said of his son.

Their favorite activity was fishing and Stover said Harris often dropped whatever he was doing to take Kai to karate tournaments or baseball practice.

When his daughter, Ariyanna Harris, 1, was born, Harris was in the delivery room.

"I don't know what I'm doing holding a girl," he would tell his mother, a scared look in his eye as the nurses handed him the newborn.

Ariyanna had started walking before Harris’ death. Not long after his funeral, she started talking and family said to Stover, “he gave her her voice."

Stover said she might not see her son for two or three weeks at a time as he was on the road performing under the name Maserati Ace in various clubs across the country.

"He was doing big things with his music," she said.

Harris had long loved music. When he was young, his Christmas wish list was always littered with guitars, keyboards, and even bongos.

"He liked just being a performer; he could show his personality," Stover said.

She remembers the first time he went on tour, driving him to Charlotte where he was to board a bus with eight other artists. He was worried they were going to be late and the bus would leave without him. He had worked with Atlanta-based producer Shawty Fresh, "Bagg Season Vol. 1" was his latest album, and he had been working on another album before he died.

“I'm really praying no other mother has to feel the things I'm feeling," Stover said. "These kids need to stop being cowards. They're picking up guns and killing innocent people."

"No mother should bury their child but I feel he's at peace. I know he's at peace," she said.

Stover and the mother of the other victim, Colvin, spoke to each other briefly at the Oct. 11 court hearing for Stevens.

"She hugged me and said, 'We're going to get through this,'" Stover said.

"It ain't ever going to get better but it's going to get easier," she said.