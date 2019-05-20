LEXINGTON — The death penalty trial for Timothy Ray Jones, a Lexington County man, broke down on Monday as the mother of his five murdered children collapsed on the witness stand, screaming and sobbing.
Amber Kyzer was called to testify about her last interactions with Jones, her ex-husband of nine years.
She was the last person to hear from her children before Jones allegedly killed them, drove their bodies through several southeastern states and dumped them in black garbage bags off a dirt road in Alabama.
Kyzer described to a horrified jury the last conversations she had with her ex-husband. And the prosecutors played a recording of a phone call that Kyzer had with Jones, five days after he allegedly strangled the children and loaded them into his vehicle.
"He was already on the road with my children's remains in his car," Kyzer told the jury.
Through it all, Kyzer maintained her composure in the court. But when the prosecutors asked Kyzer to read a letter she wrote to her five deceased children, it was too much to bear.
"My babies. My babies. Oh god. I'm so sorry," Kyzer said, as the members of the jury exited the courtroom past her. "I miss my babies. I want my babies. I'm sorry. I'm so sorry."
"They are my babies. They should still be here," she screamed as she was pulled from the witness stand and shepherded out of the room. "I'm sorry. I'm so sorry."
This story is developing. Check back for updates.