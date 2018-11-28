MOUNT PLEASANT — The bald eagles are stacking new twigs, readying what is likely the most watched nest in South Carolina.
Below them people jog or walk their dogs. The car and truck traffic is constant. Ringed around the modest clump of trees salespeople call the eagle preserve are condominiums, apartments and homes. More are under construction within a few hundred feet to either side.
Meanwhile, conservation advocates and an environmental consultant hired by developers with a "take" permit regularly survey to see if the nest is still used.
The issue here is that federal permit. It releases the property owner, Hassell Tract Associates, from liability if the development work disrupts the nesting, so long as some precautions are taken.
This is the new reality in the state for the raptors that are the iconic American species. Eagles, traditionally thought so skittish that they would flush if someone approached a nest, must get used to living alongside people, their animals and their clattering machinery.
As federal protections for the birds are scaled back and development continues to pressure habitat, this is the future for the fierce-eyed predator — as with any number of other species. The ones that habituate will survive.
"Some bald eagles in South Carolina have been able to habituate to some human activities, which has helped with the recovery of the species," said Amy Tegeler, S.C. Department of Natural Resources bird conservation coordinator.
"As humans continue to use areas with bald eagles, the eagles will need to learn to habituate to maintain a stable population," she said. "This process can be aided by reducing human disturbance when possible."
The massive decade-old nest in the Midtown neighborhood off Founders Way in Mount Pleasant is a prime example. It dates at least to 2007, and new rounds of development periodically have raised the hackles of fawning residents ever since. Hassell Tract recently renewed the take permit, stirring new concerns among those new residents.
They hear "take" and think someone is going after "their" eagle. But it's still against federal law to disturb an actively used nest.
The Founders Way nest is just one of about a hundred habituated nests now in South Carolina, said Emily Davis, the state's bald eagle survey coordinator working with Audubon South Carolina. "There are pros and cons to it. Anybody can come by to see this nest. But at the same time it's not natural. These birds are evolving for their survival."
The nest dates back to when it was surrounded by a large tract of woods and a few ponds, just off the marshes and estuary between the town and Isle of Palms. At that time the eagles were an endangered species, under the strictest habitat and take restrictions.
One by one the trees began to go down and the houses go up. In 2009, the eagle was downlisted from an endangered species to a threatened one. Since then, federal administrative moves and congressional bills have weakened protections such as critical habitat designations and take permit requirements.
About 140 bills to roll back Endangered Species Act rules have been introduced in the last two-year session of Congress, and more than a dozen were offered in the current session, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center.
The bald eagle is the national symbol and the hallmark animal in the 40-year-old federal Endangered Species program. It recovered from being virtually wiped out in the lower 48 states by pesticide poisoning to more than 140,000 birds today.
In South Carolina, the birds have come back from about 14 nesting pairs in the 1970s to nearly 300 known nests and another 200 estimated to be out there uncounted, Davis said. The birds that have habituated have done it so well that one of the other nests is in a backyard tree off Bees Ferry Road.
The Founders Way eagles nest, within earshot of the intersection of Interstate 526 and U.S. Highway 17, is in one of the most densely developing spots in Mount Pleasant.
"The birds have been in the public's eye for a long time," said Newkirk Environmental biologist Ryan Clarey. The company has been hired by the developer to manage the nest under terms of the permit. "I think the birds are a lot more resilient than people think," he said.
Davis doesn't disagree.
"The thing to understand, these birds have invested so much time in this nest, this is their territory. Territory is everything to the birds. They will fight to the death for it. They're not going to leave it," she said.
Their exposure to people is valuable to both species, she suggested.
"People who have never seen an eagle's nest in their lives come here, see it and want to protect it," she said. "If they have any conservation ambassador in their lives, it's these birds."