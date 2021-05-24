'Most super' supermoon of 2021 will fill the sky Wednesday night

The "most super" supermoon of 2021 will fill the sky this week, and along with it comes a lunar eclipse.

On May 26, NASA said a super flower blood moon will enter Earth's shadow. And when it is not in the planet's shade, it will look bigger and brighter than normal.

This particular supermoon has a loaded name with a much simpler meaning. College of Charleston astronomy professor Dr. Joe Carson said "flower" is part of the name simply because it occurs in May.

"And the 'super' part of it comes from the fact that the moon is not in a perfectly circular orbit. This causes it to get a little bit closer to Earth and then a little bit farther away from Earth as it moves around the Earth," Carson said.

Right now, the moon is at the nearest point it'll get to Earth this year, which causes it to look about 10 percent larger than normal and 15 percent brighter, Carson said.

The lunar eclipse associated with this moon is caused by the Earth getting in the way of sunlight. Some of that sunlight filters through the planet's atmosphere causing the moon to take a reddish hue, hence the name "blood moon."

People in South Carolina may not be able to see the eclipse this week because it is projected to start right around the time the moon will begin to set.

"I think we'll maybe see like a partial, a little bit of the moon be eclipsed, but it's probably not great viewing," Carson said. "As it's disappearing below the horizon, we may see it get that red color to it."

The moon begins to get the reddish hue around 5 to 6 a.m. May 27. It'll set a little after 6 a.m., around the same time the sun begins to rise. Because of the timing, experts are unsure how likely it'll be for people to see the moon's red color.

The lunar eclipse will have its biggest impact on the Lowcountry through tides. Carson said on days when there are full moons and supermoons, there are usually extreme tides, too.

May 26 should be the day of the strongest tides of the year, he said.

Melissa Griffin, South Carolina's assistant state climatologist, said a round of king tides will affect the Palmetto State's coast through May 28. People can help the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control record data from coastal events by downloading the MyCoast mobile app.