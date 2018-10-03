The S.C. Department of Transportation says it has completed about 75 percent of repairs to state roads and bridges that crumbled under floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Officials expect crews to wrap up the majority of the remaining work within 90 days.
Despite progress in recent weeks, communities in the Pee Dee continue to grapple with widespread closures — including 100 shutdowns to state-maintained roads — due to river flooding that put entire towns underwater following the storm's slow march through South Carolina last month.
The DOT has estimated flooding from Florence caused $75 million worth of damage to the state's roadways. Evidence of the storm's wrath started cropping up in the days after the storm made landfall, as highways buckled under vehicles and gushing river waters tore massive holes into bridges.
Of the approximately 250 damaged road sites that range from small shoulder washouts to destroyed bridges, DOT Deputy Secretary of Engineering Leland Colvin said roughly 185 repairs have been completed. While most of the work should be finished by the end of the year, crews will take longer to rebuild six bridges in Chesterfield, Horry and Marlboro counties.
"We're all hands on deck and getting to all of them as quickly as possible," Colvin said.
The state's work was jumpstarted with the aid of $8 million in "quick release" emergency funds from the Federal Highway Administration. Colvin said DOT is looking to receive additional federal funding to further offset the cost of repairs.
On the county level, Marlboro County Administrator Ron Munnerlyn said he anticipates a slow process to finance major repairs to unpaved roads rendered impassable by the storm. He noted that a good number of those roads are school bus routes.
Residents, many of whom were living on the edge of poverty before the storm, are eligible to apply for disaster relief money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But Munnerlyn said the county has not received a FEMA declaration that would cover restoring public infrastructure to its original condition.
"We will be struggling to make the repairs in a timely manner," he said. "That’s not gonna keep us from doing anything, but it certainly would be nice for a poor county like us to know that we're gonna get reimbursed for it."
In the lower reaches of Horry County in communities such as Socastee and Bucksport, floodwaters that have yet to recede are preventing assessment teams from getting a thorough look at potential damage. As of Wednesday, more than 200 roads remained closed due to flooding.
"We’re waiting for the waters for recede before we can even assess some of these roads," county spokeswoman Kelly Moore said. "It's just a slow-moving event."
Crews in Dillon County this week worked on repairs to a roughly 1-mile stretch of U.S. 301, a highway that's closed in both directions due to three washouts. It was one of eight state roads in the county that remained cut off due to washouts Wednesday.
That closure and others has complicated work for Brad Coward, owner of Coward's Towing in Dillon. Coward said several detours mean more time that his customers spend sitting on the side of the highway waiting to have their vehicles towed.
Coward runs a repair shop in the community of Little Rock near the Little Pee Dee River, where he said washed-out roads pose an inconvenience for residents already fretting about how to repair their flood-damaged properties.
"It's been a real bad headache," he said.
On Tuesday, floodwaters in Marion County had receded enough for Linda Treadway to reopen Magnolias on Main Antiques, her business in downtown Marion. But the shop stayed quiet all day.
"It was dead," she said. "There's so many people around that have flooded that there’s just no business."