Mike Gordon had hopes of closing an unsolved homicide when he heard that notorious serial killer Samuel Little had confessed to murdering a young woman in the Charleston area several years back.
Gordon, a cold case investigator with the Charleston Police Department, quickly reached out to the FBI, thinking he might have finally caught a break in a string of killings that left three women dead along a stretch of upper King Street during a 16-month span in the mid-1990s.
Little, a 79-year-old drifter, had been remarkably detailed in his confessions to authorities as he recounted a cross-country killing spree that claimed 93 lives between 1970 and 2005. More than half of his claimed killings have been confirmed, and more are awaiting final verification.
But Gordon's case wasn't among them. The years didn't match, nor did Little's description of dumping the body in a field near a military base. Little claimed the killing occurred between 1977 and 1982.
"He seems to be very credible," said Gordon, a longtime homicide detective. "But what he was telling them wasn't consistent at all with what we had."
The hunt for Little's alleged Charleston victim has been proven vexing for law enforcement agencies across the region. Several have scoured their case files and reached out to the FBI and the Texas Rangers, who Little opened up to during interviews. But nothing has come of the effort to date.
Officials at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office thought Little might have been speaking about 27-year-old Patricia Ann Smith, who was found stabbed to death near Highway 41 in 1981. Though Little was known to beat and strangle his victims, the age and the time frame seemed to fit with his confession. Little said his victim was black and about 28 years old.
Texas Rangers interviewed Little about that case, but he denied any involvement or knowledge of the killing, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a sheriff's office spokesman.
North Charleston, which had Navy and Air Force bases during the time period of the killing, also has failed to find a possible match so far to any open killings.
Gordon wondered if Little could have been a bit off in his geography. Little reportedly mentioned an "Army base" at one point, and he referenced a circular area made of cement in the field, which sounded an awful lot like a helicopter pad. Could he have killed the woman further up Interstate 26, near Fort Jackson, an Army installation in Columbia?
It wasn't a far-fetched idea. Authorities, after all, had already connected Little to the September 1978 murder of 19-year-old Evelyn Weston in Richland County. He also has confessed to a half-dozen killings throughout neighboring Georgia, two of which have been matched to unidentified women slain around that same time period, according to the FBI.
Gordon forwarded his information to South Carolina's State Law Enforcement Division, hoping that some other family in the state might find some closure from his hunch. To date, that hasn't panned out.
"Unfortunately, the information does not match any of the open cases," SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said. "SLED will continue to evaluate as new information is presented."
Don Wood, a spokesman and supervisory agent with the FBI’s Columbia office, said the inquiry remains open with his agency as well, but no new details have emerged that might help investigators solve the mystery.
South Carolina is hardly alone in this quandary. Little, whom the FBI has dubbed the nation's most prolific serial killer, has more than 40 confessed killings in 13 states that are either unconfirmed or in which the victim remains an unidentified Jane Doe. He has sketched a number of his victims and provided at some least some details about their deaths, but that hasn't been enough so far to close out the cases.
In Savannah, two hours south of Charleston, Little claims to have killed two women between 1974 and 1984. Tips have come in and investigators are following up on leads, but it's an effort made all the more difficult by the passage of time, said Kristin Fulford, a spokeswoman for the Chatham County District Attorney's Office.
"At the time of the incidents, public records were not computerized," she said. "Many of the old files are still not digitized and are in storage. Additionally, the detectives who might have worked those cases are retired or no longer available. That has made investigating the older cases much more challenging."
In Charleston, Gordon can appreciate such challenges. He is the only investigator still around in the detective bureau who worked the killings of the three women along King Street when they occurred in 1994 and 1995 along a few-block stretch in the city's North Central neighborhood.
Patrice Kakie was found naked and strangled in a boarded King Street building. Rose Marie Jenkins was bludgeoned to death and left partially disrobed about a block away. Mary Tolbert was gagged and choked, her nude body left between two King Street buildings.
Gordon now knows Little wasn't responsible. But if nothing else, the drifter's claims have revived interest in the three women's cases. It gives Gordon another chance to push their deaths back into the spotlight, reminding people of what happened back then and that whoever killed them has never been brought to justice.