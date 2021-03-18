Most Charleston streets reopen after storm brings torrential downpour, flooding

Floodwaters closed several downtown Charleston streets as South Carolina remains on alert Thursday night amid a storm system that's spawned tornadoes elsewhere in the South and put the Palmetto State on alert through the evening hours.

The storm quickly passed, although not before causing flooding across several areas of the Charleston peninsula. By 8:30 p.m., most closures had been lifted but two sections remained closed.

They are:

All streets surrounding Cannon Park.

Washington Street between Laurens and Hasell streets.

A flood advisory issued by the National Weather Service expired at 5 p.m. and a tornado watch expired at 6 p.m.

At one point, 27 counties along the Upstate and southern half of the state’s coastal plain were under a tornado watch, but by 4:30 p.m., only Charleston and Berkeley Counties remained under the alert.

This story is developing. Check back for more.