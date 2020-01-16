Yeah, it's been hot. Azaleas are blooming. Bees are swarming. Mosquitoes are pestering. The weather seems like summer instead of winter.

Don't get used to it.

Temperatures start to fall on Friday and will drop some 30 degrees by Sunday, with a few sub-freezing nights to follow.

In other words: back to brisk.

"Just the joys of January in the South," said meteorologist Michael Stroz with the National Weather Service office in North Charleston.

The first month of the year is notoriously fickle for weather in these parts, and a warm spell is just a set-up for freeze. The "average" temperature of any one particular day is usually just the mathematical mean of widely swinging extremes, Stroz said.

It has little long-term effect on the unseasonably blooming plants and poking critters, which have long gotten used to it.

Enough of the mosquitoes will die that Charleston County Mosquito Control hasn't sprayed, expecting the cold to do the job. And there are plenty more eggs out there in still water waiting to hatch. The swarming bees will just return to hive when it gets cold again.

Some plants might not bud again but most will.

"I think most things will ultimately be fine. Maybe this year's flowering will be lessened," said Charleston landscaper Jeff Jackson, of the S.C. Native Plant Society.

"It'll be interesting to see, after last year's non-winter knocked a lot of stuff out of order, what this year's will do — 28 degrees seems cold, but it's really not even a hard, deep freeze."

Worth pointing out is that last year's non-winter followed a winter of snow, ice storms and cold. The record highs and lows for the Charleston area are 83 degrees, in 1950, and 6 in 1985, said State Climatologist Hope Mizzell.

Through Wednesday, the month was shaping up to be the forth warmest January on record, with an average high of 70 degrees and a low of 50.2, Mizzell said. But as recently as Jan. 9 the temperature dropped to 34 degrees.

South Carolina doesn't get to keep the oncoming chill all to itself. The cold is blowing down from Canada and will spread across the Eastern states, according to the federal Climate Prediction Center.

"Below normal temperatures are favored during this five-day period along the East Coast, Southeast, lower Mississippi Valley, and southern Great Plains," said forecaster Brad Pugh, of the center.

Long term though, the center is forecasting another relatively warm season for the Southeast.