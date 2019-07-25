William "Cubby" Wilder clearly remembers the heyday of Mosquito Beach: the thousands of people who showed up to play on weekends, the dancing late into the night, some of the biggest names in music taking the stage.

Wilder is also aware of the less glamorous, more difficult recent history, as all this activity gradually faded once Jim Crow ended and African Americans could, by law, go swim at nearby Folly Beach or any other beach they choose.

When Charleston County recently sought to demolish his family's long-empty Pine Tree Hotel for safety reasons, Wilder reached out to the Historic Charleston Foundation for help. That ultimately led to a $43,000 Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service to research the history of one of the South's best preserved black beaches.

That research is expected to pay off July 26, when the State Historic Preservation Office's review board is likely to recommend this area for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

Katherine Pemberton of the foundation said the recognition of the beach as unique in South Carolina's history is overdue.

"Civil Rights sites aren’t just where people marched or did voting drives or where someone was lynched," she said. "They’re also places like this, where people created this amazing place all to themselves to relax and have fun."

'More akin to a dirt road'

Before it was a safe haven for African Americans for recreation, this finger of highland between Elijah and King Flats creeks was part of a large James Island plantation owned by Solomon Legare during much of the 19th century. After the Civil War, some lots here were purchased by black farmers and a freedman's settlement sprang up.

In the early 20th century an oyster factory opened here and that eventually led to a store for workers there. The store outlived the factory, which closed in the 1930s.

Gradually, African Americans living on and around James Island began seeing this small finger of land jutting into the marsh as a place to have fun. In 1953, Andrew “Apple” Jackson Wilder — Cubby Wilder's uncle — opened up the Harbor Light pavilion. It was Easter Monday.

“When my uncle put the pavilion here on Mosquito Beach, it took off,” Wilder said. “People from all over the Lowcountry, and I’m not talking the Charleston area — everywhere. It was nothing to see maybe 2,000 or 3,000 people down here.”

Wilder’s family later built a 14-room, two-story hotel on the site with a shared bathroom on each floor and a shared kitchen space. It is one of the last remaining black hotels of its kind.

It's unclear exactly how the area got its name, but a June 1955 article in The News and Courier about a fatal Johns Island car wreck noted the deceased driver had spent the night at "Mosquito Beach." Six years later, a county mosquito official called the Sol Legare Island — of which the beach is a small part — the county's largest mosquito-breeding area.

But the bugs didn't stop the fun and the "mosquito" part of its moniker fit much better than the "beach" part. The area was, as a 1964 newspaper article noted, "a strip more akin to a dirt road."

Not about the architecture

The proposed Mosquito Beach Historic District would be cover about 8 acres along a 0.13-mile-long strip, including four surviving buildings seen as contributing to its history (and a small, newer one that doesn't contribute), according to the nomination prepared by consultant Brittany Lavelle Tulla.

The site also includes a grouping of wooden pilings that are all that survives from the former pavilions and a boardwalk. (The pavilion built by Wilder's uncle was destroyed by Hurricane Gracie in 1959, while Irvin Singleton's Pavilion and Boardwalk Club were claimed by Hurricane Hugo 30 years later).

Charleston County had six beaches accessible to the African American community in 1960, but Tulla writes that Mosquito Beach "survives as the best representative example." Others either have lost their older buildings or have fallen prey to developers.

Pemberton said many early National Register nominations focused on significant architecture and aesthetics, but that's not the case here. The modest nature of these surviving buildings is crucial to the story.

"It’s not about the architecture or when the buildings were built," she said. "It’s about the place.”

Harvesting history

As researchers began work, they held a "history harvest" event, inviting those with memories and mementos of the beach to share them.

Mike Allen, a retired ranger with the National Park Service and consultant on the research team, interviewed about 40 to 50 people about their experiences there.

"We zeroed in on some specific questions: How did Mosquito Beach provide an atmosphere of security and safety from the broader world? How did it provide an opportunity to interface with family, friends and neighbors?" he said.

Five, including Wilder, were chosen to give more extensive oral histories.

Russel Roper was among them. He recounted his experience on July 13, 1964, when he and other black men walked onto Folly Beach and were surrounded by several hundred whites. He remembered the abusive language.

"They walked behind us," he says in the National Register nomination. "We had to take our belts off as the only way to defends ourselves, and one of my friends fell down on the side of the shore, and when he fell down, the white people kicked him in the face and broke his nose."

While Folly Beach's police chief told reporters black families had visited Folly without incident, Roper remembered that some added soil to their gas tanks.

Allen said the research opened his eyes into the beach's importance. "People came there from all over the state of South Carolina. I didn't realize that," he said. "African Americans who were going through boot camp at Parris Island came all the way up there."

While the beach's heyday peaked in the 1960s, it remained a popular gathering place, albeit on a smaller scale, for a few more decades.

Pemberton said one man came to the history harvest with a T-shirt from a 1980s music festival that featured a hand-drawing of a mosquito drinking a Budweiser. "It's one of the best T-shirts I've ever seen," she said.

'It's their story'

The State Review Board is expected to consider the National Register application July 26, but that's just the first step.

Pemberton said the grant also will cover the cost of some interpretive panels to explain the beach's history, and there also could be a state historical marker, possibly at Folly and Sol Legare roads or perhaps closer to the beach's entrance.

“I think it’s more important to have it on Folly Road so it gets read,” she said.

There's also a website in the works to tell the site's story, and Pemberton said noted Charleston artist Jonathan Green has agreed to donate artwork for the site. "I feel like the aesthetic and whole vibe of Mosquito Beach is like a Jonathan Green painting: the marsh, the water, the color and vibrancy," she said.

The foundation also wrote an application for a second National Park Service grant that would help stabilize the hotel. Ultimately, those active on the beach hope to restore it, much like the Seashore Farmers' Lodge, a once-vacant and endangered community building about a mile away that was restored for use as a museum.

Wilder is among those hoping the beach's new recognition as a unique historic site will lead to more opportunities to revive the beach.

Jack Walker's Club, D&F's and Island Breeze, which opened in the Lakehouse Club building, remain open, and Pemberton said the foundation expects to learn this fall whether it will get yet another National Park Service grant to help stabilize Wilder's Pine Tree Hotel.

Four pieces of property along Mosquito Beach still are owned by four families: the Gilliards, Lafayettes, Wilders and the Roper-Walkers. Thelma Gilliard’s family owned what was last known as Ernie’s Cove, a wrap-around porch, waterfront café she is now working to restore.

“One of the things that so unique about this place is, since the end of the Civil War, a lot of African American folks on the island started farming here and owning land," Pemberton said. "There's a really strong tradition of long-term African American land ownership back there. Even on Mosquito Beach, you have the same interconnected four to five families who have parcels out there, and they still own the land today. They are not going anywhere. There’s this long-term commitment to the place.”

Pemberton said the beach's future ultimately will be left up to the descendants of those who created it in the first place.

"We’re trying to make sure it’s people in the community driving this story," she said. "It’s their recollections, it’s their story. We’re just facilitating the telling.”

And while some of the neighboring marsh-front property has increasingly gentrified with large, expensive homes and docks, many hope these 8 acres won't change that way. Many hope they will remain largely as they are.

“The reason I wanted to preserve this history is because once that history is gone, it is gone,” Wilder said.