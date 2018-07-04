The pitch is on. More than 1,000 of the world's best will stake it out next week in Florence, tossing for trophies and cash prizes in a tournament that's a real ringer: Horseshoes.
The 2018 National Horseshoe Pitching Association World Tournament will be held July 9-21 in the Pee Dee town right across the sand hills from Charleston. This is a bigger deal than the child in you would think. The top finishers can walk away with almost $5,000.
Thousands of family and friends will accompany the throwers for the "Super Bowl of horseshoeing," generating an estimated economic impact of $3.5 million, said Nick Hooker, marketing director of the Florence Center where it will be held. The tourney is a big enough deal that the center bid for several years to get it.
"It's a fantastic opportunity," Hooker said.
It's one that Bob Koontz, of Moncks Corner, has been waiting for all his life.
Koontz, 75, will pitch in the Elder Men division, where the 40-feet long pit is cut back to 30 feet,. The point spread is tight, but his bracket looks promising.
After all, he has been pitching all his life. He started as a young child in West Virginia, using the shoes from the coal mining ponies because they were smaller and lighter. Back then, all the bars had a pit or a few. So when he got older, he and his friends would pitch for beers.
Nowadays, he lives off Horseshoe Road, in a yard that has six pits, in a neighborhood of family houses that each have horseshoe pits. His son-in-law, Rusty Miller and grandson, state junior champion R.J. Miller, also will compete in the international tourney.
The family is getting ready to host the state championship in September and planning to build indoor pits so they can toss year-round.
Koontz is an affable one-of-the-guys — until he picks up a shoe.
"Ringer," he calls out as the stake clangs. "That's a ringer."
Nowadays, cornhole and other, softer pitching games have taken the limelight away from horseshoes, Koontz said. That's a shame. It's good exercise and a sport that takes time and practice to excel.
He's not kidding about the practice. The tournament competition is so good in his division that anyone can win.
"It's just who's hot that day," Koontz said.
Funny he should mention heat. Even with a lifetime of pitching and three walls of trophies, the septuagenarian Koontz has been out in his backyard tossing at least 200 practice shoes every day — as the thermometer reaches 90 degrees or more.
His only concession is a pick-up hook so he doesn't have to bend over for the shoes.
"I have trees," he said. "I'm in the shade."