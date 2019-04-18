More than three weeks after the death of a fifth-grader at a Walterboro elementary school in late March, Colleton County officials plan to announce the initial findings of their investigation.
Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone, Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland and Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey scheduled their announcement for 10:15 a.m. Friday at the Sheriff's Office administration building, 394 Mable T. Willis Blvd., in Walterboro.
Ten-year-old Raniya Wright died March 27 after she was involved in a fight with another student in her classroom at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro on two days earlier, authorities said.
Documents and statements released by authorities shortly following the incident provided little information about what happened.
Colleton County deputies responded to the elementary school the afternoon of the fight and first encountered Raniya unconscious in the nurse’s station, according to an incident report. She was taken to Colleton County Medical Center and then airlifted to Medical University Hospital in downtown Charleston.
Law enforcement and school officials have offered little insight as to what happened before and during the fight. As weeks passed, many residents have been left speculating about what happened.