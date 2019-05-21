Residents in a North Charleston cul-de-sac learned in recent days that, for likely several years now, more cats than people have occupied their corner of the neighborhood. And, until recently, the four-dozen felines all lived under the same roof.
Renzo Zanipolo, 62, was arrested Tuesday on an animal mistreatment charge. Charleston Animal Society workers said they are working to rehabilitate the cats and place them in suitable homes, all while Zanipolo insists they were well cared for. Zanipolo remains at the Charleston County jail and awaits a bond hearing.
For the animal caretakers who took custody of the cats, this episode was just the latest in a number of high-profile apparent hoarding incidents in recent years that have endangered numerous animals.
In December 2015, more than 100 animals — 72 rabbits, 32 cats and several dogs — were taken from the home of a North Charleston woman, Gayle Hall. “Multiple rabbits and cats were found to be in enclosures that contained litter boxes overflowing with feces. Many were without clean water and food,” an arrest affidavit stated.
Cases like the one in 2015 and the most recent instance in North Charleston are among the most dire, said Aldwin Roman, rescue and foster coordinator for the Charleston Animal Society. On average, he added, the society will help care for animals from similar settings once a year.
“We can’t do this alone,” Roman said. “We need the community to get involved. If you see something, you need to make somebody aware of it. We can’t be everywhere at the same time.”
Kay Hyman, community engagement director for the animal society, said the extraction effort in North Charleston came at a time of year for the shelter during which they are particularly inundated with animals in their care, especially cats.
More than 40 of the cats taken from Zanipolo’s home remain up for adoption, she said.
"What I can't get over in my mind," he said in a recent interview before his arrest, "are the cats I've had for so long ... I love them so much."
Indigo, Po, Deon, Cienna and Cosma, said Zanipolo, were among the cats he says he was particularly close with.
About one month ago, Zanipolo said the power and water in the home were shut off, so he and a roommate had been purchasing water bottles to care for the animals.
“I don’t know what to do because I did nothing wrong,” Zanipolo said. “I fed my cats twice a day and took care of them for 11 years.”
Two cats had to be euthanized, Roman said. One after being taken from the home, and another that was among the kittens born following the house removal, Roman said. Several more, though Roman did not know how many, were found dead inside the residence.
"My understanding is the level of decomposition on the cats would have made it nearly impossible to determine time of death or what they died of," he said.
Each of the cats' health ranged from "very ill" to "relatively healthy." Some, according to the animal society, were deemed feral.
For three days, between April 28 and May 1, officers and animal control authorities combed through the house and recovered 43 cats, authorities said. Of those, three more litters were born once removed from the residence. Police said in a report they believe there were more to be recovered, though some may have scattered when officials were at the home.
In a report, the officer who first responded to the house to perform a welfare check — after concerned neighbors reported vultures circling above and a rotting odor that blanketed the area — noted urine and feces saturated hallway floors.
"The big thing that always sticks out, is when (the cats) start urinating in the house," Roman said. "When you have one cat? It smells. Two cats? It smells.
When you have 50, it actually starts to increase levels of ammonia in the air."
The vast majority of the cats, he said, have upper-respiratory infections.
"If you have that many animals in one space, you can actually create dangerous situations, not just for the animals, but for the humans," Roman said.