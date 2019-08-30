More than one year after a jury convicted him of murder in the fatal shooting of North Charleston bartender Eric Brantley, Jahmal Green has been sentenced.

Green, 21, was sentenced Thursday to 60 years in prison, said Ted Corvey, the former assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.

Corvey left the 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office and went into private law practice since Green's trial ended in August 2018, but he returned, with permission from Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, in order to see the case through to the end.

"It was always a very personal case for me," he said. "I was glad to see it through."

Brantley was killed on April 20, 2016, after finishing his shift at The Sparrow, a Park Circle bar where he worked. Green, 17 at the time, met up with De’Andre Murphy, also 17, and the two rode around until they saw Brantley in a parking lot. The teens picked out Brantley at random, shot him and robbed him, the police said. He was 43.

In all, authorities identified five suspects in Brantley's death. Murphy pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and received a negotiated 30-year sentence, Corvey said.

Another defendant in the case, Cory Gethers, 16 at the time, admitted to being an accessory after the fact and received a sentence under the state's Youthful Offender Act, he said. Two other witnesses, Victoria Deas and London Maybank, both 20 at the time, cooperated at Green's trial and were sentenced to probation under the Youthful Offender Act.

The ages of the defendants stuck with Corvey.

The former prosecutor said he hopes that Green's 60-year prison sentence sends a message to others.

"For young kids to be involved in something stupid ... it's just sad," Corvey said.