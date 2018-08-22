GOOSE CREEK — When Howard Boyd purchased a one-story, three bedroom home to start his 24-hour day care and barbering business on Red Bank Road, the land along the former two-lane road was mostly undeveloped.
But Boyd never had issues attracting customers. Today, his shop sits on a busy six-lane road that also contains a Walmart Neighborhood Market, Food Lion, several apartment complexes and Goose Creek High School all within a mile of each other.
He and his daughter Elana Pea, who currently manages the barbershop, believe economic development is a good thing.
"More businesses mean more people, more traffic for us" Pea said. "If they're on they're lunch break and they can get a quick lineup or service, then that's more business for us."
The city of Goose Creek feels there are others like Boyd whose businesses could thrive in "The Creek." They just don't know it yet.
That's why Goose Creek officials are taking a more proactive role to rebrand their municipality as one excited about economic development.
Under Mayor Greg Habib, who ousted Michael Heitzler in April with a campaign embracing economic development, there's a new urgency to leverage economic development to pay for growth.
Since 2016, the city invested more than $100,000 in its new branding work. The city hired Economic Development Director Matt Brady to help make Goose Creek an easier place to do business — relaying merchants' concerns to city officials.
The city redesigned its website to include a business license calculator and listing of properties up for sale. It also replaced the old, outdated logo with a fresh emblem of a goose.
On social media, city officials tag posts about restaurant openings and business expansions with #creekrising. It’s a slogan they developed internally to help share the news that business is booming in The Creek.
“The story we want to convey is we’re growing in a positive direction,” Brady said. “We are open for business.”
Through July, Goose Creek raked in more than $6.75 million in business license fees compared with $6.217 million in the same period last year. The city also issued over 600 building permits as of July.
Meanwhile, more sit-down restaurants are coming to the city.
The Grill at Windmill Station in Carnes Crossroads, MoMo Kitchen & Market opened this year. Juiceria Smoothie Bar and Cafe also set up shop in the city.
Goose Creek Village, an $8.5 million dollar project, will include stores and restaurants in five buildings on St. James Avenue. The developer received letters of intent from a pizza shop, Mexican restaurant and sports pub.
The city's golf club now operates a Bar and Grill in Crowfield, providing draft beer, burgers and cheese steaks Wednesday through Friday.
Justin Moore, the owner of MoMo's, operated a food truck in Goose Creek for more than a year. He said while the commercial complex near Crowfield Boulevard may not fit the bill as a traditional downtown, he thought it would be a good place for business.
"Why is it we think you can only have a cool vibe and chef-driven food downtown?" Moore said. "I just wanted to be with the people of Goose Creek and say, 'Hey, we can have progressive food and drinks in a 'downtown' environment up here, too."