More than 6,000 Fort Jackson soldiers are heading home for Christmas during the pandemic

COLUMBIA — Hundreds of green duffle bags were stacked in piles, like bags of mulch, at the ticket counters.

A sea of young trainees in camouflage masks and Army uniforms marched through the Columbia Metropolitan Airport ushered by drill sergeants through security. Some eager soldiers grabbed hot coffee and sugar cookies handed out by volunteers. A few of the privates moseyed to their terminal gate early, taking time to charge their cellphones or text loved ones.

It's a stressful process filtering 6,000 soldiers and trainees out of Fort Jackson to points across the country during a pandemic. But it's all for a good reason.

These service members were heading home for the holidays.

It follows weeks of rigorous physical training, and many of them couldn't have been more excited to see their families.

These includes 22-year-old Pvt. Kaesha Woolley from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She was ready to see her mom, who also served in the military.

"I'm looking forward to decorating the house," Woolley said. "It doesn't snow in Florida, so I'm looking forward to setting up the fake inflatable snowman in the front yard. I just want time with my family. I've missed them."

The U.S. military, especially in South Carolina, was hit hard by the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic. Many of the bases stopped public graduation ceremonies and prohibited all unnecessary visitors. There's also more masks, less physical contact and more separation.

But in the months since COVID-19 first appeared here in March, many bases, including Fort Jackson, have put strict protocols in place while also trying to maintain standard procedures. That makes the exodus home a daunting task, especially since the last thing the Army wants is an outbreak of coronavirus, said Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr., commander at Fort Jackson, one of the largest training bases in the country.

"Our biggest concern is now that we're letting them 'outside the bubble,' " Beagle said. "We've had to cut some things out of training, but we've actually learned a lot from COVID."

All the soldiers were screened for COVID-19 symptoms before leaving and will be isolated at least two weeks when they return in mid-January.

Needless to say, this year's holiday leave is different from years past. Typically, all the soldiers from the base would flood the airport at the same time. But with concerns about the coronavirus, the trainees have been scattered over the course of a week in an effort to prevent overcrowding.

On Dec. 17, one of the first large groups went to the airport by bus and dropped off rucksacks and laundry at baggage claim. They were greeted by Christmas decorations, lit trees, and plates of food and snacks put out by USO volunteers wearing Santa hats.

One soldier quipped as he grabbed a bag of chips that he didn't want anything to eat and that he just wanted to get home.

It's understandable. Since the trainees arrived at Fort Jackson, they've been taking on the physically daunting 10-week task of becoming soldiers.

Pvt. Nick Harmer, 20, of Pitman, N.J., said he's ready for some much-needed rest. He graduated from basic training just hours before heading to the Columbia Airport.

"I'm really excited to see my friends," Harmer said. "We've been writing letters and staying in touch, but I'll get to see them in person. Normally I wouldn't have this break. It's a blessing to see my family during Christmastime."

Trainees that have tested positive for COVID-19 are remaining in the isolation bay at Fort Jackson. Some 200 soldiers who weren't allowed to leave because of coronavirus or decided to stay for other reasons will remain on base.

Even though those soldiers can't make it home, Col. Jerel Evans and his wife Tori try to give them the comforts of home.

Evans is one of Fort Jackson's battalion commanders. He's in charge of the festivities for those men and women spending the holidays in Columbia.

Soldiers have gone bowling, played mini golf and even did a drive-by tour of Christmas lights in Columbia during their stay on base.

"We can't bring family to them, but we can at least immerse them into our Army family," Evans said. "At Fort Jackson, we never stop training. But once those are knocked out, they get to enjoy some activities and have some fun."

Evans scheduled laser tag for some of the remaining soldiers, which he said was basically marksmanship training disguised as leisure time.

When it comes to the actual holidays, it's all about the food. Tori Evans is a former soldier who worked as a cook and pastry chef in the service. As the wife of the battalion commander, she helps make sure Christmas on base is welcoming and inviting. The meal — large spreads of ham, turkey, potatoes and all the fixings — she said is a pretty good substitute for grandma's cooking. It takes a lot to feed an army.

"They train us very well on how to cook for mass numbers," she said. "When it comes to the holiday, there's no stopping. We whip up the best of the best. And it's close to mom's home cooking because it's made with love."

Some of the trainees will head to other military bases after graduation. Others will come back to finish basic training at Fort Jackson.

Either way, it'll be a long time before they have another home-cooked meal.